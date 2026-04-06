Scottie Scheffler update: Why Masters 2026 is special for World No 1; interesting Tiger Woods link out

The World No 1 had withdrawn from the Houston Open shortly before the event to be present for the birth.

Scottie Scheffler update : As the 2026 Masters approaches, Scottie Scheffler arrived at Augusta National with more than just form on his side. The 29-year-old and his wife, Meredith Scheffler, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Remy, in late March. The family were pictured together in Augusta, marking a special lead-up to the season’s first major.

Scottie Scheffler's first child This is not the first time Scheffler has entered a major championship days after becoming a father, adding a familiar backdrop as he targets a third Green Jacket in five years.

Already a two-time Masters champion, he also heads into the tournament as the betting favorite, having secured a PGA Tour win earlier this season.

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Rory McIlroy speaks up Meanwhile, defending champion Rory McIlroy is preparing for a tougher title defense. The Northern Irishman, who completed his career Grand Slam at Augusta last year, acknowledged Scheffler's domainance.

"He doesn't have many distractions," McIlroy told Fried Egg Golf. "He lives a relatively simple life, where he could live a very. He's got access to everything and everyone in the world if he wants it, but he actively chooses not to go that way, and I think that works in his favor.

"He seems to be of this mindset that whatever happens on the golf course happens, and it doesn’t make him any more or less of a man.

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"I admire him so much for that because I’ve experienced this world where you can be pulled in so many directions, you have all these other opportunities that you can go and chase.

“And I have quite a curious mind, so I do go and chase those. But sometimes I do look at Scottie and wish maybe I didn’t have so much going on because it works for him so well.”

The Tiger Woods link Away from the course, Scheffler also offered a glimpse into Masters traditions, including the iconic Champions Dinner, hosted this year by McIlroy. Having previously hosted it twice himself, the Wold No 1 noted the informal but respected seating culture among past winners.

"There's a little protocol," Scheffler revealed regarding the seating setup. "Guys kind of have, like, I would say, sections where they sit. But you move around a little bit.

"There's not necessarily assigned seats, but I'm definitely not going to go sit in the area where Tiger [Woods] and Jack [Nicklaus] sit. Like, there's kind of spots where you kind of feel you'll naturally flow into."

Tiger Woods is not in Augusta for the tournament. He was involved in a car crash near his Jupiter Island, Florida home. The 50-year-old was briefly arrested.