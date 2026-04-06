Scottie Scheffler update: Why Masters 2026 is special for World No 1; interesting Tiger Woods link out
Scottie Scheffler update: As the 2026 Masters approaches, Scottie Scheffler arrived at Augusta National with more than just form on his side. The 29-year-old and his wife, Meredith Scheffler, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Remy, in late March. The family were pictured together in Augusta, marking a special lead-up to the season’s first major.
The World No 1 had withdrawn from the Houston Open shortly before the event to be present for the birth.
Scottie Scheffler's first child
This is not the first time Scheffler has entered a major championship days after becoming a father, adding a familiar backdrop as he targets a third Green Jacket in five years.
Already a two-time Masters champion, he also heads into the tournament as the betting favorite, having secured a PGA Tour win earlier this season.
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Rory McIlroy speaks up
Meanwhile, defending champion Rory McIlroy is preparing for a tougher title defense. The Northern Irishman, who completed his career Grand Slam at Augusta last year, acknowledged Scheffler's domainance.
"He doesn't have many distractions," McIlroy told Fried Egg Golf. "He lives a relatively simple life, where he could live a very. He's got access to everything and everyone in the world if he wants it, but he actively chooses not to go that way, and I think that works in his favor.
"He seems to be of this mindset that whatever happens on the golf course happens, and it doesn’t make him any more or less of a man.
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"I admire him so much for that because I’ve experienced this world where you can be pulled in so many directions, you have all these other opportunities that you can go and chase.
“And I have quite a curious mind, so I do go and chase those. But sometimes I do look at Scottie and wish maybe I didn’t have so much going on because it works for him so well.”
The Tiger Woods link
Away from the course, Scheffler also offered a glimpse into Masters traditions, including the iconic Champions Dinner, hosted this year by McIlroy. Having previously hosted it twice himself, the Wold No 1 noted the informal but respected seating culture among past winners.
"There's a little protocol," Scheffler revealed regarding the seating setup. "Guys kind of have, like, I would say, sections where they sit. But you move around a little bit.
"There's not necessarily assigned seats, but I'm definitely not going to go sit in the area where Tiger [Woods] and Jack [Nicklaus] sit. Like, there's kind of spots where you kind of feel you'll naturally flow into."
Tiger Woods is not in Augusta for the tournament. He was involved in a car crash near his Jupiter Island, Florida home. The 50-year-old was briefly arrested.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More