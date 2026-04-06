Tiger Woods retirement row: As Masters 2026 starts, star golfer urged to make way; Vanessa Trump in focus

Tiger Woods is not at the Augusta National Golf Club for Masters 2026 after his DUI-related arrest in Florida. The 50-year-old reportedly expressed his desire to play the prestigious tournament during the aftermath of his March 27 rollover crash, but is at rehab at the moment. Now, several of Woods and his girlfriend Vanessa Trump's friends are urging him to retire.

Tiger Woods should retire Woods’ future in golf is under intense scrutiny, with members of his inner circle reportedly urging him to step away. Sources told The US Sun: “Most of his friends think he should retire and focus on his health, but he refuses to accept that other players have taken the spotlight. He constantly talks about his golden years and believes he can get back there. Some people stay quiet just to avoid upsetting him.”

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Vanessa Trump in focus Another concern is about his relationship with Vanessa Trump. According to a US Sun source, friends feel she is not helping redirect his priorities. “Tiger has been completely obsessed with getting back to the top and becoming the player he once was - back in the spotlight alongside the biggest athletes in the world.”

The source added: “The pressure weighs heavily on him, and he hasn't accepted that he may never reach the top again. There is a level of denial.”

Tiger Woods stepping away In response to the Jupiter Island car crash, Woods announced he would temporarily step away from golf to focus on his health. "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."

The 15-time major champion is reportedly seeking treatment at an overseas facility, citing privacy concerns.

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Wanted to play Masters 2026 As responders retrieved his golf clubs from the back of his Land Rover while it was lying on its side after the accident, an investigator asked Woods, "Are you golfing in the Masters this year?"

Woods responded, "Hoping to. It depends on you all."

His answer drew laughter from multiple people, with one voice heard saying, "It don't depend on me."

Just three days before the crash, Woods said he would "keep trying" to get himself ready for the Masters, which starts April 9. Speaking after playing his first TGL match of the season, Woods said of the season's first major, "I want to play. I love the tournament."

(With Reuters inputs)