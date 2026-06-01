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5 key highlights from WWE Clash in Italy 2026 as Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu Tribal Combat match heats up

WWE makes history with its first-ever premium live event in Italy on Sunday, May 31, 2026. 

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 02:19 am IST
By HT US Desk
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WWE made history this weekend with its first-ever premium live event in Italy. Officially titled the ‘Clash in Italy 2026,' the event took place Sunday, May 31 at Inalpi Arena in Turin in Italy.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 marks WWE's first premium live event in Italy.(X- @Jwrasslintakes)

The main highlight of the event was the Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu Tribal Combat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. But amid old fans of WWE, the highlight was Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi.

The event begun streaming in the United States at 1:30pm ET s live on ESPN. Fans in several other countries can tuned in live on Netflix.

In this article, we will look at 5 key highlihts from the event.

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5 Key Highlights From ‘Clash In Italy’

1. First Time In Italy

Rhea Ripley won again vs Jade Cadgill in a star-studded card which featured several other WWE stars acting back up for them. Jade Cargill brought Michin and B-Fab, while Ripley got Charlotte Flair. Despite a fierce encounter, there were no surprises here!

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5. The Biggest Match Of The Card Came Last

The final and highly anticipated card of the event was the Roman Reigns by Jacob Fatu. It is set to decide the new men's WWE Intercontinental Champion. Notably, Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship and the title of Tribal Chief both on the line at the event.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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