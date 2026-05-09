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Aaron Rai takes lead at Myrtle Beach Classic

Aaron Rai takes lead at Myrtle Beach Classic

Published on: May 09, 2026 09:48 am IST
PTI |
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Myrtle Beach , Aaron Rai found four birdies on his second nine in his card of 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead over Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker and Mark Hubbard in the Myrtle Beach Classic here.

Aaron Rai takes lead at Myrtle Beach Classic

Rai is now 10-under and Snedeker is tied for second with Hubbard at 9-under.

Rai, who played with Brooks Koepka on the first two days, is using the event as a good place to play ahead of the PGA Championship next week. Koepka is six shots behind in T-22.

Rai, who has one PGA TOUR victory, said he loved playing with Koepka and Davis Thompson, who are both very good players and it was a great atmosphere.

Snedeker played bogey-free in a moderate breeze to post a 66. Hubbard shot 67 by overcoming some early mistakes to run off four straight birdies around the turn.

Myrtle Beach is an opposite-field event, but the winner still gets into the PGA Championship next week if he is not already eligible. Rai received a special invitation based on his world ranking. He is at No. 42 in the world, the only player from the top 50 at Myrtle Beach.

 
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