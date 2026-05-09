Myrtle Beach , Aaron Rai found four birdies on his second nine in his card of 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead over Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker and Mark Hubbard in the Myrtle Beach Classic here.

Aaron Rai takes lead at Myrtle Beach Classic

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Rai is now 10-under and Snedeker is tied for second with Hubbard at 9-under.

Rai, who played with Brooks Koepka on the first two days, is using the event as a good place to play ahead of the PGA Championship next week. Koepka is six shots behind in T-22.

Rai, who has one PGA TOUR victory, said he loved playing with Koepka and Davis Thompson, who are both very good players and it was a great atmosphere.

Snedeker played bogey-free in a moderate breeze to post a 66. Hubbard shot 67 by overcoming some early mistakes to run off four straight birdies around the turn.

Myrtle Beach is an opposite-field event, but the winner still gets into the PGA Championship next week if he is not already eligible. Rai received a special invitation based on his world ranking. He is at No. 42 in the world, the only player from the top 50 at Myrtle Beach.

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{{^usCountry}} That means nothing to him as he tries to win for the second time in three years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That means nothing to him as he tries to win for the second time in three years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The cut was at even par, and nine players who missed the weekend are in the PGA Championship next week at Aronimink. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cut was at even par, and nine players who missed the weekend are in the PGA Championship next week at Aronimink. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rai has two top-25 finishes in eight starts this season with a best of T-23 at Cognizant Classic. His one win in 121 PGA TOUR starts came at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He was No. 58 in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings after qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rai has two top-25 finishes in eight starts this season with a best of T-23 at Cognizant Classic. His one win in 121 PGA TOUR starts came at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He was No. 58 in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings after qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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