Aaron Rai's wife makes rare gesture after PGA Championship win: ‘Married a rockstar’

As Indian-born English golfer Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship, a continuation of the stellar form he showed at the Par Three Contest, his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, was the happiest.

Aaron Rai of England poses with the Crystal Pedestal Bowl and his wife Gaurika Bishnoi after winning the Par Three Contest on April 8.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Bishnoi has been strong pillar of support behind the 31-year-old's golf career. She was with him the day he won the Three Par Contest, and the duo have posted photos after the win.

As Aaron Rai finished 5-under 65 to win the 108th PGA Championship at the Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, Bishnoi was overjoyed. Rai is not only the first Englishman to win the PGA Championship, but he is also the first Indian-origin golfer to do so.

As fans flocked to the Instagram profile on Gaurika Bishnoi after Aaron Rai's PGA win, they found a story celebrating her husband at PGA Championship. The story featured a clip of Rai signing an autograph for a baby prior to the massive win Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} The caption in the story read: “I married a rockstar.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption in the story read: “I married a rockstar.” {{/usCountry}}

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Gaurika Bishnoi's Instagram story. (Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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