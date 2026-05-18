Aaron Rai's wife makes rare gesture after PGA Championship win: ‘Married a rockstar’

As Indian-born English golfer Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship, a continuation of the stellar form he showed at the Par Three Contest, his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, was the happiest. Aaron Rai of England poses with the Crystal Pedestal Bowl and his wife Gaurika Bishnoi after winning the Par Three Contest on April 8. (Getty Images via AFP)

Bishnoi has been strong pillar of support behind the 31-year-old's golf career. She was with him the day he won the Three Par Contest, and the duo have posted photos after the win.

As Aaron Rai finished 5-under 65 to win the 108th PGA Championship at the Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, Bishnoi was overjoyed. Rai is not only the first Englishman to win the PGA Championship, but he is also the first Indian-origin golfer to do so.

As fans flocked to the Instagram profile on Gaurika Bishnoi after Aaron Rai's PGA win, they found a story celebrating her husband at PGA Championship. The story featured a clip of Rai signing an autograph for a baby prior to the massive win Sunday.

The caption in the story read: “I married a rockstar.”