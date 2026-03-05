Aaron Rodgers makes raunchy remark on wife Brittani, ‘want to f**k me all the time’
Aaron Rodgers delivered an unexpectedly candid moment, talking about his mystery wife, Brittani, during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show
Aaron Rodgers delivered an unexpectedly candid moment, talking about his mystery wife, Brittani, during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The four-time NFL MVP, who is weighing whether to continue his career, was discussing the importance of maintaining his physical condition at age 42.
“We're not on ESPN. It wouldn't ----ing matter, but I want to look good,” Rodgers said. “I want my wife to want to f**k me all the time.”
The comment came during the online-only portion of the show, which allows for less filtered conversation than the ESPN broadcast segment. McAfee reacted with surprised laughter before quickly moving the discussion forward.
Rodgers had initially been talking about how aging has changed the way he approaches training. The Super Bowl champion, now coming off his 21st NFL season, explained that maintaining peak fitness requires constant discipline.
“At 42, just to stay in shape, you've got to always be dialed in on the diet and sleep and workouts if you want to look the right way,” Rodgers said.
He also joked about the tight fit of the T-shirt he was wearing on the show, crediting recent workouts for the change.
“You can't see it, but I've been doing a lot of push-ups and lifting,” Rodgers shared. “It was kind of tight on the arms. I kind of liked it.”
The discussion comes at a pivotal moment in Rodgers’ career. The veteran quarterback, who guided the Pittsburgh Steelers to an AFC North title last season, is currently a free agent and can begin negotiating with teams again next week as he considers whether to return for a 22nd season.
More details on Brittani
Rodgers has also recently opened up about his private life, confirming earlier this year that he married a woman named Brittani. Unlike many of his past relationships, he has kept details about the marriage largely out of the public eye.
“She's not a public person,” Rodgers stated. “She didn't sign up for that.”
The couple first met in 2017 and formed an immediate connection, though Rodgers revealed they only began dating years later.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More