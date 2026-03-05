Aaron Rodgers makes raunchy remark on wife Brittani, ‘want to f**k me all the time’

Aaron Rodgers delivered an unexpectedly candid moment, talking about his mystery wife, Brittani, during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The four-time NFL MVP, who is weighing whether to continue his career, was discussing the importance of maintaining his physical condition at age 42.

“We're not on ESPN. It wouldn't ----ing matter, but I want to look good,” Rodgers said. “I want my wife to want to f**k me all the time.”

The comment came during the online-only portion of the show, which allows for less filtered conversation than the ESPN broadcast segment. McAfee reacted with surprised laughter before quickly moving the discussion forward.

Rodgers had initially been talking about how aging has changed the way he approaches training. The Super Bowl champion, now coming off his 21st NFL season, explained that maintaining peak fitness requires constant discipline.

“At 42, just to stay in shape, you've got to always be dialed in on the diet and sleep and workouts if you want to look the right way,” Rodgers said.

He also joked about the tight fit of the T-shirt he was wearing on the show, crediting recent workouts for the change.

“You can't see it, but I've been doing a lot of push-ups and lifting,” Rodgers shared. “It was kind of tight on the arms. I kind of liked it.”

The discussion comes at a pivotal moment in Rodgers’ career. The veteran quarterback, who guided the Pittsburgh Steelers to an AFC North title last season, is currently a free agent and can begin negotiating with teams again next week as he considers whether to return for a 22nd season.

More details on Brittani Rodgers has also recently opened up about his private life, confirming earlier this year that he married a woman named Brittani. Unlike many of his past relationships, he has kept details about the marriage largely out of the public eye.

“She's not a public person,” Rodgers stated. “She didn't sign up for that.”

The couple first met in 2017 and formed an immediate connection, though Rodgers revealed they only began dating years later.