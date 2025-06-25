Aaron Rodgers wants people to stop talking about his marriage, says his wife 'didn't sign up to be a celebrity'

Aaron Rodgers fans hoping to hear more about his mysterious life partner might be disappointed to know that the star NFL quarterback looks forward to keeping his relationship private. According to the New York Post, the four-time league MVP recently confirmed that he has been married for a “couple of months.” Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his marriage.(Getty Images via AFP)

Rodgers, who was reportedly dating a woman named Brittani as of December last year, sparked marriage rumors earlier this month when he was spotted wearing a wedding ring in an official portrait for Pittsburgh Steelers. The superstar joined the NFL franchise this year as part of a one-year, $13.65 million deal.

Who is Aaron Rodgers' wife?

Rodgers was formerly engaged to actress Shailene Woodley and was even romantically linked to race car driver Danica Patrick.

Amid ongoing buzz around his mystery life partner, Rodgers addressed the issue on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. The 41-year-old expressed dissatisfaction with the way some have been trying to find out more about his wife.

"The entitlement to information about my private life is so f*****g ridiculous and embarrassing," TMZ quoted Rodgers as saying.

The NFL star urged people to stop getting too involved with his family matters, insisting that "they wouldn't know any information about me."

Talking about his wife, Rodgers said she is somebody who's private and "doesn't want to be in the public eye." He went on to mention that his better half has not signed up to be a celebrity and does not want to be a part of it.

Moreover, he indicated that his previous relationship with Shailene Woodley might have contributed to the stance.

"I had a public relationship. How did that work out?" Rodgers told McAfee.

Rodgers’ fans shouldn't worry much as he acknowledged that there could be a time in the future when the couple could step out together in the limelight.

The star quarterback said this will happen "if and when she wants to be out". Rodgers said that his wife "deserves a right" to live life in her own way.

FAQs

1. Who is Aaron Rodgers married to?

As of now, there is no information regarding Rodgers' wife. He was earlier said to be dating a woman named Brittani.

2. Is Aaron Rodgers playing his last season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he is "pretty sure" the 2025 season will be his final one in the NFL.

3. Which teams has Aaron Rodgers played for?

He was previously associated with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.