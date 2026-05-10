Aaron Rodgers and wife dragged into Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini drama amid new Steelers update

Aaron Rodgers and his mystery wife, Brittani, have unexpectedly found themselves pulled into the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal after a viral social media post from WFAN host Gordon Damer. This comes as the four-time MVP is reportedly negotiating with the Pittsburgh Steelers and prepping for his 22nd NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers, wife dragged in

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks during a press conference after an NFL wild-card playoff(AP)

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The Vrabel-Russini controversy has taken several turns. All of it started when PageSix published photos of the two ‘hugging’ and ‘holding hands’ at a Sedona, Arizona resort. But all of a sudden, Rodgers was mentioned in a now-viral tweet.

On Friday, Gordon Damer referenced the intense media attention surrounding Vrabel and Russini while joking about the lack of public photos involving Rodgers’ wife.

“It’s wild that we have all these pictures of Dianna Russini & Mike Vrabel but not a single photo of Aaron Rodgers 'wife,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were quick to react. “Yeah, she’s clearly made up," one responded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were quick to react. “Yeah, she’s clearly made up," one responded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another user joked: "It's hard enough to find Aaron these days.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user joked: "It's hard enough to find Aaron these days.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The joke interested several fans as Rodgers, who has said that he secretly married his wife last spring, is yet to share any information about her. We only know a name - Brittani. The star QB has said that his wife prefers to remain a 'private person'. Aaron Rodgers' future decided {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The joke interested several fans as Rodgers, who has said that he secretly married his wife last spring, is yet to share any information about her. We only know a name - Brittani. The star QB has said that his wife prefers to remain a 'private person'. Aaron Rodgers' future decided {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, it was reported this week that Rodgers has decided to play for Pittsburgh in 2026. He was supposed to visit the facility on Friday, but did not. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, it was reported this week that Rodgers has decided to play for Pittsburgh in 2026. He was supposed to visit the facility on Friday, but did not. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last month, the Steelers reportedly placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Rodgers. The move means he can accept a 10% raise from last year's salary ($13.65 million), pushing the four-time NFL MVP to approximately $15 million in base pay. Pittsburgh has the right to match any offer sheet he might sign with another team as a free agent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, the Steelers reportedly placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Rodgers. The move means he can accept a 10% raise from last year's salary ($13.65 million), pushing the four-time NFL MVP to approximately $15 million in base pay. Pittsburgh has the right to match any offer sheet he might sign with another team as a free agent. {{/usCountry}}

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The Steelers can gain exclusive negotiating rights with Rodgers if he does not sign by July 22, or the first day of NFL training camp.

If he signs with a new team before that date, he would be a potential compensatory free agent lost by the Steelers and a potential CFA gained by the new team, provided all other requirements are met under the Compensatory Draft System's rules.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay after the 2010 season. He owns a 163-93-1 record as a starter in the regular season with the Packers (2005-22), New York Jets (2023-24) and Steelers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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