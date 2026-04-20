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AJ Brown trade update: Star WR could stay at Eagles; insider gives new update

AJ Brown could stay at the Philadelphia Eagles despite speculation about interest from the Patriots

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 04:01 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Reportedly, teams hoping to land AJ Brown will not get their way. Several reports stated that the star WR is expected to remain in Philadelphia through the upcoming NFL Draft. This comes as the 28-year-old is expected to be traded, only after June 1.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after his team's 23-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers (Getty Images via AFP)

Many fans anticipated this outcome given the significant salary cap hit the Philadelphia Eagles would face if they traded Brown before June 1. When asked about Brown’s future during the pre-draft press conference, general manager Howie Roseman made the team’s stance clear, saying, “AJ Brown is an Eagle.” Philadelphia has also added several receivers this offseason, including Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Elijah Moore.

If the team selects another receiver in the coming days, it could further signal their long-term plans.

Philadelphia’s recent signings

Over the past few weeks, Philadelphia has strengthened its wide receiver room. They signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency, and traded two draft picks to the Green Bay Packers to acquire Dontayvion Wicks, who also signed a one-year, $12.5 million extension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested these moves could hint at future plans. “Every time they add another wide receiver, it just reinforces the notion that they are open to the idea that they'll be moving on from A.J. Brown,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. He added that he would lean toward a trade happening eventually.

The financial stakes

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / AJ Brown trade update: Star WR could stay at Eagles; insider gives new update
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