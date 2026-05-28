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Zverev warned about controversial remark during Tomas Machac clash: ‘There’s a big gap'

Alexander Zverev found himself in trouble just before his French Open clash against Tomas Machac on Wednesday

Published on: May 28, 2026 01:00 am IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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Alexander Zverev found himself in trouble just before his French Open clash against Tomas Machac on Wednesday. Former star John McEnroe publicly challenged the German’s recent comments comparing himself to Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Why Alexander Zverev faced flak

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a forehand return to Czech Republic's Tomas Machac(AFP)

McEnroe's comments came as Zverev went against Machac. The 67-year-old questioned whether the world No. 3 belonged in the same conversation as two of the sport’s biggest names.

The controversy began following Zverev’s loss to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Madrid Open final earlier this month.

While discussing the current hierarchy in men’s tennis, Zverev argued that Sinner was above the rest of the field, while also placing himself alongside Djokovic and Alcaraz in the next tier.

“Well… I think there’s a big gap between Sinner and everybody else right now,” the German said.

"It's quite simple. I think there's a big gap between Sinner and everybody else. And I think there's a big gap between Alcaraz, myself, maybe Novak, and everybody else. I think there's two gaps right now. It's difficult to say that there's not a gap between Sinner and everybody else if he hasn't lost a match in how many Masters events? Since Shanghai. He hasn't lost a match in almost 9 months. I think you have to admit that there's a gap between him and everybody else.”

McEnroe responds during Roland Garros broadcast

By comparison, Djokovic owns 24 Grand Slam titles, while Alcaraz has already captured seven majors despite being significantly younger. Sinner, meanwhile, has rapidly emerged as the dominant force on tour, winning four Grand Slam titles and maintaining one of the longest unbeaten stretches in recent ATP history.

McEnroe’s remarks also added extra intrigue to the possibility of a semifinal meeting between Zverev and Djokovic in Paris.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

alexander zverev john mcenroe novak djokovic carlos alcaraz french open tennis sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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