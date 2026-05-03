Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' encounter fuels speculation amid Tom Brady rumors

At a celebrity party ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, social media personality Alix Earle interacted with her former partner, Braxton Berrios. The appearance sparked fresh discussion online due to the ongoing rumors about her connection with the NFL legend Tom Brady.

F1 event interaction goes viral

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios were seen interacting at a star-studded party ahead of Miami Grand Prix.(Braxton Berrios Instagram )

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The sighting took place during a high-profile Sports Illustrated X Authentic Brands Group party at The Surf Club Restaurant in Florida on Thursday night. Videos and images from the event showed Earle and Berrios having a brief conversation with each other. The visuals quickly circulated across social media platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Page Six, an individual said that the conversations remained friendly and brief: "They spoke briefly, but both of them were just doing their own thing," the person said. After the party, both of them stayed at Mary Lou’s Miami for Nylon’s two-night residency, separately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Page Six, an individual said that the conversations remained friendly and brief: "They spoke briefly, but both of them were just doing their own thing," the person said. After the party, both of them stayed at Mary Lou’s Miami for Nylon’s two-night residency, separately. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} No confirmed information suggests a rekindling of their past relationship. The moment drew attention for its timing and the public interest surrounding both individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No confirmed information suggests a rekindling of their past relationship. The moment drew attention for its timing and the public interest surrounding both individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Context: Past relationship and breakup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Context: Past relationship and breakup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earle and Berrios were previously in a relationship for nearly two years. The couple broke up in December 2025, and the breakup drew attention at the time as well. Both are now continuing their respective careers in social media and professional sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earle and Berrios were previously in a relationship for nearly two years. The couple broke up in December 2025, and the breakup drew attention at the time as well. Both are now continuing their respective careers in social media and professional sports. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: 'Not the best idea': Alix Earle opens up about post-breakup text to Braxton Berrios

Tom Brady angle adds to speculation

The viral moment has gained additional momentum due to recent rumors linking Earle to Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks has been spotted at various events with Earle, including New Year’s Eve celebrations and Super Bowl-related events.

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Neither Brady nor Earle has publicly confirmed anything. But their appearances in social events have been enough to fuel speculation and ignite discussions.

Also read: Tom Brady

F1 Event and Audience

The Miami Grand Prix weekend event was filled with several high-profile personalities from sports and entertainment. The event was also attended by celebrities, including Serena Williams, Kevin Hart, and Hailey Bieber.

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