Alex Cooper vs Alix Earle feud explained: What really happened? – ‘Just say it yourself’

A long-brewing fallout between podcast star Alex Cooper and influencer Alix Earle has come into attention , after Cooper directly addressed feud rumours in a viral TikTok, telling Earle to “just say it yourself.” The roots of the feud trace back to a professional split. (Alex Cooper/ Instagram, Alix Earle/ Instagram)

According to Page Six, Cooper publicly called out Earle for what she described as “passive-aggressive reposts and likes” that have fueled speculation about tension between the two.

“Just say it yourself,” Cooper said in the video, adding she was “really tired” of what she called “fake drama.” She also insisted there was “no NDA” preventing Earle from speaking openly, stating, “I know what happened and so do you, so talk.”

Despite this, Cooper admitted that engaging in the back-and-forth online felt like an “embarrassing” and “waste of time,” but described her response as “long overdue.”

Also Read: Tom Brady and Alix Earle rumored split: Influencer ‘not worried’ about NFL star; shuts Yael Cohen romance talk

What triggered the latest clash? The immediate spark appears to be Earle reposting a TikTok that criticized Cooper. In the video, a creator compared Cooper to an “ambulance chaser” and accused her of benefiting from guests’ vulnerable moments.

The repost reignited tensions, prompting Cooper’s direct response after what she suggested had been months of indirect jabs.

Earle has not issued a detailed response so far, though she reportedly commented “Okay on it!!” on Cooper’s video, hinting she may address the situation.

Business fallout The roots of the feud trace back to a professional split.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Earle joined Cooper’s Unwell network in 2023, launching her podcast Hot Mess. However, the partnership ended in early 2025 when Earle exited the company after roughly two years.

Neither side publicly disclosed the reason.

Earle later described the situation as “a little bit of a hot mess … behind the scenes,” while Cooper maintained that Earle’s podcast hiatus had “nothing to do with Unwell.”

Also Read: Why Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios broke up after 2 years of dating. Real reason revealed

Since their split, both have been accused by fans of engaging in indirect online shade. From cryptic captions to reposted content, the pair have kept followers guessing about what really went wrong.

At one point, when asked about Cooper, Earle replied, “How much time do you have,” adding to speculation without revealing specifics.

While the exact cause of the fallout remains unclear, Cooper’s latest comments have brought the issue into the open.