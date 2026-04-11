‘Worst fine dining experience’: TikTok video slams Kelce, Mahomes’ $650 steakhouse dinner

A viral TikTok video has put Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes under scrutiny. A customer publicly criticized the premium steakhouse, 1587 Prime, owned by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. She described it as a disappointing dining experience. Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the field following the 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium (Getty Images via AFP)

The video, posted by TikTok user Nicole Rose with the username @knicnaks in mid-March, has gained over 600,000 views and more than 46000 likes, which drew widespread attention to the restaurant, which opened in September 2025 in Kansas City.

TikTok complaint goes viral In the TikTok video, Rose detailed a series of issues ranging from slow service to overpriced food.

“I went on Thursday night and it was the worst fine dining experience I’ve ever had.”

She claimed that it took 45 minutes for her group to receive their drinks, including a $33 martini that arrived late without a proper explanation from the service department.

Describing the service, she added: “You couldn’t find the server to save your life.”

Food and pricing draw criticism Rose also criticized the quality of food relative to its price, pointing to multiple dishes ordered during the visit.

“The fried chicken… was not good. It was not worth the $25.”

She further claimed that steak sauces priced at $15 were forgotten initially, and when served, her friend had already finished the steak. The biggest disappointment, according to the TikToker, was her main course. “My $100 steak was incorrectly cooked," she said

Despite noting that some sides were acceptable such as broccolini, smashed potatoes and parker house rolls, she concluded that the overall experience failed to justify the cost.

“The fastest thing our server did was… the $650 bill.”

Mixed reactions online The video went viral across social media, and several users raised concerns over pricing and service.

Some people labelled the restaurant as a “tourist trap,” while some others questioned the celebrity ownership and premium pricing.

However, not all feedback is negative; some diners praised the restaurant’s ambience and overall experience.

About the restaurant

1587 Prime is a premium steakhouse co-owned by Kelce and Mahomes in partnership with hospitality group Noble 33. The name combines the jersey numbers of the two NFL stars.