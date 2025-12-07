Why Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios broke up after 2 years of dating. Real reason revealed

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have broken up after two years(Instagram) Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have broken up after two years of dating Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have broken up, US Weekly and People reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources. While the two are yet to issue a public statement about their split, after two years of dating, the real reason behind their breakup was revealed.

Reports indicated that their breakup was mutual.

The pair first crossed paths at a February 2023 party, though Earle initially kept the romance quiet, referring only to an “NFL Man” in early TikTok videos. Their relationship became public months later when fans spotted the two together in Miami.

Earle, now 24, continued rising in the spotlight over the next two years. She joined Dancing with the Stars season 34 in September, reaching the finals alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

While viewers noticed Berrios wasn’t present at the weekly live tapings, Earle repeatedly explained that his NFL schedule kept him “stuck in football world.”

Despite his absence from the studio audience, Berrios showed support online. During episode three, he posted an Instagram Story of Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro introducing the show with the caption, “Let’s gooo!” He added a red heart next to Earle’s face visible on the TV behind them.

The couple still carved out moments for each other during the busy NFL and DWTS seasons. When Berrios turned 30, Earle organized a surprise celebration in Los Angeles during the Texans’ bye week, flying in his closest friends and family. She shared the moment on TikTok, writing, “I wanted to plan something special for him,” and explaining that he believed they wouldn’t celebrate “until the off season.”

Why did Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle break up?

“Majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate. They mutually agreed on the split," an insider told US Weekly.

Over the course of their relationship, Berrios also attended events connected to Earle’s entrepreneurial ventures, including promotions for her SipMARGS beverage line, while she appeared at several of his NFL games. Their bond was especially visible after Berrios tore his ACL during a Dolphins-Colts matchup. Earle posted a heartfelt message on Instagram: “Day in and day out you inspire me and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time. I love you.”