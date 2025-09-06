Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka odds: Head-to-head, key stats and more at US Open final

Amanda Anisimova defeated Naomi Osaka during the semi-final held on Friday (September 5) to advance to the US Open 2025 finals. She will now be competing against Aryna Sabalenka for this year’s title. This marks the tenth time these two players have faced each other. Aryna Sabalenka will take on Amanda Anisimova in US Open women’s final. (Getty Images)(HT_PRINT)

Currently on the hunt to win the fourth Grand Slam of her career, world number one and defending champion Sabalenka is aiming to become the youngest person to win back-to-back US Open titles in 11 years with this match. Eighth seed Anisimova, on the other hand, marks her first time reaching consecutive Grand Slams and hopes to become the third major winner from the US, next to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff.

Odds

Currently, Anisimova holds a 6-3 lead over Sabalenka in their head-to-head matches, as reported by the official Olympics website. The same also holds true for Grand Slam matches and hard courts.

Here are their career and YTD 2025 stats, as listed by WTA Tennis:

Aryna Sabalenka career stats

Head-to-head: 3 (33.3% win)

Singles titles: 20

Doubles Titles: 6

Prize money: $37,300,521

W/L Singles: 466/198

W/L Doubles: 90/67

Amanda Anisimova career stats

Head-to-head: 6 (66.66% win)

Singles titles: 3

Doubles titles: -

Prize money: $8,702,656

W/L Singles: 194/113

W/L Doubles: 4/8

Aryna Sabalenka YTD 2025 stats

Head-to-head: 1 (50% win)

Singles titles: 3

Doubles titles: -

Prize money: $7,133,419

W/L Singles: 50/10

W/L Doubles: 0/0

Amanda Anisimova YTD 2025 stats

Head-to-head: 1 (50% win)

Singles titles: 1

Doubles titles: -

Prize money: $3,576,197

W/L Singles: 33/15

W/L Doubles: 0/0

The match will be available to stream on ESPN in the USA and across South America, New Zealand, and the Caribbean, as Eurosport holds the rights to stream it in most of Europe.

The US Open women’s final is scheduled to be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday (September 6) at 4 PM ET. The men’s finals will also be held at the same venue earlier in the day.