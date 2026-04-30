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Angel Reese weighs in on Megan Thee Stallion vs Klay Thompson amid messy breakup

Angel Reese publicly backs Megan Thee Stallion following her split from Klay Thompson, advocating for women's self-respect and the right to share their truths.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:49 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Angel Reese has publicly supported Megan Thee Stallion following her breakup with Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks. Reese’s social media post centered on a woman’s right to protect her self-worth and sparked public debate around the split. She has not addressed Thompson directly but has focused on backing Megan’s decision to speak up about her side of the story.

Reese’s message to Megan

Angel Reese walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Reese posted a heartfelt, supportive message on X for Stallion. It read, “That’s what makes you THAT girl. You always have a little sister riding for you at dawn. I love you, sister.”

Angel Reese wrote, “I’m not here to judge anyone’s relationship, but I’m here to say that no one should stay with a man who disrespects her or puts her in the mud.” She added, “Megan, you’re strong, you’re independent, and you don’t need anyone to complete you. Keep standing for yourself.”

In a follow-up comment, Reese said, “I support women who speak their truth, even when it’s messy or people don’t like hearing it.” She closed with, “If you’re not happy, you shouldn’t have to pretend.”

The story behind the breakup

She told TMZ, “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.” The couple went public in July 2025, with gifts like a $200K Bentley and courtside dates. Klay Thompson has not responded publicly.

Fans have shared screenshots of Reese’s messages, and some social media accounts have posted them alongside clips of Megan’s original comments about the breakup.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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