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Anthony Davis was disrespected in Los Angeles; recalls Lakers' sudden Luka Doncic call

Davis, a 10-time All-Star, expressed feeling blindsided and disrespected by the Lakers' trade to the Mavericks without prior communication.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:43 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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The 10-time All-Star who helped the Los Angeles Lakers secure the 2020 NBA championship says the team did not even have the decency to speak to him before trading him to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal involving Luka Doncic. In a candid conversation on a trending podcast, Anthony Davis revealed one of the darkest phases of his career, saying he felt blindsided, disrespected, and incredibly unsettled.

The unexpected trade

Anthony Davis spoke about the unexpected behaviour by the Lakers(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

On The Draymond Green Show, Davis explained that he had no idea the trade was happening, stating that he was rehabbing in Los Angeles following an abdominal injury. In a more detailed account cited by Fadeaway World, Davis said it was his agent, Rich Paul, who informed him of the move, simply telling him he had been traded to Dallas. Davis initially thought it was a joke and described the moment as surreal. He also revealed that even his personal cook had already heard the news before he could process it himself.

Better treatment was expected

One thing was the shock of the trade; the other was the silence from the organization. According to The Athletic, Davis claimed he was completely unaware of the deal beforehand.

Davis’ time in Dallas was disrupted early, as he missed 18 games with a strained adductor in his debut stretch. He eventually played just 20 games that season before being traded again—this time to the Washington Wizards in February. Meanwhile, Doncic, despite dealing with a recent hamstring injury, has injected new life into the Lakers.

- Vidushi Mishra

 
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