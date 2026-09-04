Are Dianna Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt still together? What to know amid The Athletics Mike Vrabel probe report

The controversy surrounding Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini became one of the major storylines of the NFL offseason after photographs surfaced online that appeared to show the two, who were both married to other people, sharing what were described as intimate and affectionate moments.

Athletics determined that Dianna Russini violated its editorial standards because of her undisclosed relationship with Mike Vrabel. (AP Photo)

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There has been a recent development in the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy following the conclusion of an internal investigation by The Athletic.

The publication determined that Russini violated its editorial standards because of her undisclosed relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, a situation that ultimately preceded her resignation from the outlet in April.

The Athletic’s findings have also renewed interest in Russini’s personal life, particularly her marriage to Kevin Goldschmidt and whether the controversy has affected their relationship.

Is Dianna Russini getting divorced?

Since the allegations involving Russini and Vrabel became public, speculation has repeatedly circulated about whether the former Athletic reporter and Goldschmidt could be headed for divorce.

However, there have been no publicly reported divorce filings involving Russini and Goldschmidt. Instead, the couple were seen together during the July 4 holiday while vacationing with their two young sons.

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{{^usCountry}} Photos obtained by Page Six showed the family spending time together, with an eyewitness describing Russini and Goldschmidt as appearing relaxed and involved with their children. The source said they “seemed to be engaged with one another” and were “very family oriented with their kids.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Photos obtained by Page Six showed the family spending time together, with an eyewitness describing Russini and Goldschmidt as appearing relaxed and involved with their children. The source said they “seemed to be engaged with one another” and were “very family oriented with their kids.” {{/usCountry}}

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The eyewitness also said the couple “took the kids to the Splash Pad together and were laughing at the pool.”

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The public sighting offered a different picture from the divorce speculation that had followed the Russini-Vrabel controversy.

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The 43-year-old ex-Athletics reporter has been married to Kevin Goldschmidt since September 2020.

What did The Athletic investigation find?

The Athletic’s internal review focused on whether Russini’s conduct and relationship with Vrabel violated the organization’s journalistic standards.

"Russini's relationship with Vrabel was in clear violation of The Athletic's standards," Mike Semel, the outlet's editorial director for standards and editorial quality, wrote in the report. "Regardless of whether the relationship was romantic, it was a breach and should have been disclosed."

While the investigation determined that the relationship should have been disclosed, it did not establish exactly what the nature of Russini and Vrabel’s relationship was.

Did Russini favor Mike Vrabel?

Semel examined Russini’s work to determine whether her relationship with Vrabel affected her NFL reporting. The report did not conclude that Russini deliberately used her position at The Athletic to benefit Vrabel or his teams.

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"I've not found a clear link to conclude that Russini used her platform to help promote Vrabel or help his teams during her time at The Athletic. That said, there are examples of Russini writing glowingly of Vrabel that in hindsight are awkward or even uncomfortable."

How extensive was The Athletic’s probe?

The investigation was conducted over nearly five months and involved a broad review of Russini’s work and public appearances.

Semel examined 903 stories that either carried Russini’s byline or contributor line or referenced her reporting. He also reviewed 77 videos and analyzed 204 episodes of a podcast that Russini co-hosted.

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