Alphonso Smith Jr. cause of death: What happened to ex-NFL star? Last Facebook post in focus; ‘This is it’
Hours before his death, Alphonso Smith Jr. shared a concerning message on social media that appeared to reflect his emotional struggles.
Former NFL cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr. has died at 40. According to a report from TMZ, Smith died in Florida on Wednesday. Further information surrounding his death has not been made public.
Former NFL star’s final post
Hours before his death, the former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions player shared a concerning message on social media that appeared to reflect his emotional struggles.
In the post, Smith described battling what he called “demons,” referred to abuse he said he experienced as a child and called himself a “coward.”
Alphonso Smith Jr. cause of death
In the backdrop of the post, claims surfaced that Smith may have taken his own life. But an official cause of death has not been revealed.
Smith apologized in troubling final post
Smith’s final Facebook post also included apologies to people he believed he had hurt and suggested that he had been seeking help. He ultimately ended the message with, “I am SORRY! THIS IS IT!”
“Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME,” he wrote on Facebook.
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“I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it," his last Facebook post mentioned.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the U.S.
Alphonso Smith’s NFL career
Alphonso Smith Jr. made a name for himself at Wake Forest, where he became one of the program’s standout defensive players.
He finished his college career with 21 interceptions, an Atlantic Coast Conference record, and was later inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Smith entered the NFL after being selected 37th overall by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season in Denver, appearing in 15 games before being traded to the Detroit Lions in September 2010 in exchange for Dan Gronkowski.
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The cornerback went on to play three seasons in Detroit. Although the Lions waived him during their 2012 roster cuts, they brought him back later that season.
Across four NFL seasons from 2009 through 2012, Smith appeared in 42 games and totaled 88 tackles and eight interceptions. His five interceptions in 2010 were a team-best for Detroit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More