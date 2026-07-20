Argentina President brutally trolled for ‘national holiday’ post after World Cup loss to Spain: ‘Forgot to unschedule…’

Argentina President Javier Milei has been brutally trolled online over a post where he declared a ‘national holiday’ for ‘celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team’. Given that his post came after Argentina's 1-0 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final, many claimed Milei had scheduled a victory post and then forgot to delete it.

Argentina's President Javier Milei was trolled online for announcing a 'national holiday' for celebrations despite the team's loss in the World Cup finals. (AFP)

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Lionel Messi and co were outmatched throughout the final with the sole goal form the Spanish side coming in extra time. Messi, whose magic had seen the team through numerous stages of this tournament, appeared muted in the final stage as one of the finest players to grace the game likely bid adieu to the international format.

However, off the field, the Argentine president's action has been garnering reactions. Milei had written “WORLD CELEBRATION,” followed by “Given the concern about the celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team, I inform the population that, depending on what the Players and the Technical Staff decide regarding the day to celebrate, it will be declared a national holiday.”

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{{^usCountry}} Many questioned the surprising nature of the post, allowing the Argentine team to choose a public holiday for the celebrations, given they came in second after Ferran Torres' late strike. Milei was trolled by X users who claimed he'd forgotten to delete his scheduled post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many questioned the surprising nature of the post, allowing the Argentine team to choose a public holiday for the celebrations, given they came in second after Ferran Torres' late strike. Milei was trolled by X users who claimed he'd forgotten to delete his scheduled post. {{/usCountry}}

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Milei trolled over post celebrating World Cup performance

One person sharing the post wrote “There is NO celebration. ARGENTINA LOST LMFAO.” Another added “The President of Argentina SCHEDULED a post for if Argentina WINS the FIFA World Cup and FORGOT to delete it. LMFAO, this is PEAK STUPIDITY.”

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Yet another said “Absolutely Priceless. The Argentine President forgot to change his victory tweet”.

Notably, it is highly unusual to have celebrations for the runner-up in the tournament and Goal.com reported that the decision had left many locals confused and some had argued that players should be returning to club football than indulging in celebrations for being runners-up. However, the celebrations are likely being held to bid adieu to Messi who perhaps played his last game in the Argentine blue and white, and who in the 2022 World Cup heroically led the team to victory.

Meanwhile, Milei, who had stayed away from the finals, due to his superstition, backed the team after their loss in another post, saying “Thank you so much, Players...!!! Until the end with our boots on. Argentina always at the top.”

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