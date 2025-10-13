Cardinals TE Travis Vokolek taken off on stretcher after injury during Colts game; Details here

Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek suffered a terrifying neck injury early in Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, leading to him being carted off the field on a stretcher. The incident occurred with 11 minutes left in the first quarter during a kickoff return, Newsweek reported. Arizona Cardinals' Travis Vokolek is injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)

As per Newsweek, Vokolek, who went down awkwardly after making contact with Colts’ linebacker Segun Olubi, landed hard on the turf. The play itself resulted in a touchback, but replays showed the tight end’s neck bending uncomfortably as he fell.

Medical staff rush to assist Travis Vokolek

Medical personnel promptly rushed onto the field and attended to Vokolek for several minutes. The 27-year-old appeared motionless for much of that time, which made his teammates and fans present at State Farm Stadium concerned for the player.

Following that, he was placed on a stretcher with his neck immobilised and his arms strapped down before being carted off. In a reassuring gesture, Vokolek gave a thumbs-up to the crowd while being taken off, another ESPN report stated.

The Cardinals soon announced that Vokolek had been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a neck injury. He was later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

A tough blow for the Cardinals

According to ESPN, Vokolek, a player who occupies the third spot in the tight end position, has been on the field for the Cardinals in four out of five games played this season, and his main responsibility has been with the special teams. Even though he still has not been credited with any catches in the current season, his role on the field has been essential while blocking and working in the coverage units.

The player, coming from Nebraska, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens and entered the NFL in 2023, after which he was added to Arizona's active roster later that same year, according to ESPN.

This injury is poorly timed for the Cardinals, who are already missing their first-string quarterback, Kyler Murray, who is nursing a foot injury. Jacoby Brissett is the one taking the snaps as the starter during Murray's rehabilitation while the team is up against a tough Colts team that's already 4-1 in the AFC South, according to Newsweek.

