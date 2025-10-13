'Is Stefon Diggs playing today'? Patriots WR's performance vs. Saints fuels injury speculation

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs faced criticism from fans after a quiet showing against the New Orleans Saints. Diggs' impact was limited, and a would-be touchdown was wiped out due to an offensive pass interference penalty called against him. The lack of production sparked speculation online, with some questioning whether he is dealing with an injury. Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots.(Getty Images via AFP)

One frustrated fan wrote on X, "Is Stefon Diggs even playing. Why do I see 0 reception. Bro I hate gambling."

Another added, "Where is Stefon Diggs at? Not one catch so far in the first half cmon bro."

A third person wrote, "Has anybody seen Stefon Diggs? I’m looking for his receiving yards."

Another fan commented, "I really need someone to lie to Stefon Diggs and tell him he used to play for the Saints."

Another wrote, "Didn’t think stefon diggs would have 0 receptions or targets after the games hes coming off and the fact it’s 14-13 and he’s done nothing but cardio is insane."

Also Read: Why is Lamar Jackson not playing today? Latest injury update and return timeline

Stefon Diggs injury

Some fans raised concerns about his health, but there is no indication that Diggs is injured. Diggs suffered a torn right ACL in Week 8 of the 2024 season while playing for the Houston Texans but made a full recovery ahead of the 2025 campaign. There have been no reports of setbacks since his return.

Also Read: Puka Nacua injury update: Rams WR reveals why relationship with Matthew Stafford is an 'Adele song'

Before the game, Diggs spoke to reporters about facing the Saints.

"It's super important we flip the page, considering the New Orleans Saints is a really good football team," Diggs told reporters. "Their record might not show it, but they’re very skillful up front and in the back end. To be honest, it might be a bigger test than last week, just as far as having success and being able to replicate that process or do it all over again and work equally as hard, attention to detail and focus. ...They've been in one-score games plenty of times, and I don't expect it to be no different."