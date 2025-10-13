Puka Nacua injury update: Rams WR reveals why relationship with Matthew Stafford is an ‘Adele song’

It seems possible that the Los Angeles Rams may be left without their top receiver for the remainder of Week 6. Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams suffered a foot injury in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving his availability for the remainder of the game in question. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP)

Puka Nacua, a wide receiver, sprang for a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford but stayed on the field, clutching at his left leg.

Nacua was hurt on the play and left the game against the Baltimore Ravens when trainers hurried out onto the field to treat him.

Nacua was later deemed questionable to play again by the Rams due to a foot injury.

Who can replace Puka Nacua?

In Nacua's absence, veteran wide receiver Davante Adams will be Stafford's primary pass-catching choice.

In an interview with Erin Andrews on "FOX NFL Sunday," Nacua stated that he believed the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens was a Week 5 contest rather than a Week 6 clash.

At the start of Sunday's schedule, Nacua tops the NFL in receptions as well as receiving yards, so that may be the lone error he has committed this season.

Nacua and Matthew Stafford's bond

Nacua, who is currently in his third season, attributed his continuing success as one of the best wide receivers in the game to his comfort level with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“It comes back to the people who've been around me,” Nacua said while soeaking to FOX NFL;s Amdrews. “The environment has allowed me to continue to be myself. I'm still that same kid who's trying to ask Matthew [questions]. I just don't call him ‘Sir’ anymore. Now, we have a relationship. I tell him random things. I tell him, ‘I’m playing ‘Call of Duty.’”

Nacua, who referred to Stafford as "sir," was nevertheless quite successful as a rookie. Nacua actually broke the record for rookie receiving yards (1,486) in 2023. However, the receiver described their relationship in a manner reminiscent of a cartoon or video game, since Nacua has obviously emerged as Stafford's favorite target.

Stressing that it “feels like there's a trail of light or energy,” Nacua asserted, “Sometimes, it's like it's better when you're being covered because then he's like, ‘I’ve got to put it in one spot.' Then, when you're open, it's like, ‘How do I wanna lay it up to you?’ I think that light just finds each other and the ball is exactly where it needs to be.”

“Honestly, it's like an Adele song,” he added.