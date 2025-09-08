Puka Nacua injury update: What happened to Rams star vs Texans?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is being evaluated for a possible concussion. He is questionable to return.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is being evaluated for a possible concussion after taking a hard hit during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. He was seen with visible bleeding near his eyes before heading to the locker room for further medical attention.
The team issued a brief update, stating, “WR Puka Nacua is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.”