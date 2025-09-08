Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Puka Nacua injury update: What happened to Rams star vs Texans?

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 02:47 am IST

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is being evaluated for a possible concussion. He is questionable to return.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is being evaluated for a possible concussion after taking a hard hit during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. He was seen with visible bleeding near his eyes before heading to the locker room for further medical attention.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP)
The team issued a brief update, stating, “WR Puka Nacua is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.”

