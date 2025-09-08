Puka Nacua injury update: What happened to Rams star vs Texans?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is being evaluated for a possible concussion after taking a hard hit during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. He was seen with visible bleeding near his eyes before heading to the locker room for further medical attention.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP)