Mon, Sept 08, 2025
What happened to Trea Turner? Injury update as Phillies star exits game; ‘gonna freak out’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 02:07 am IST

Philadelphia Phillies star Trea Turner suffered a right hamstring strain. The news left Phillies fans disheartened.

Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning due to a right hamstring strain. Edmundo Sosa took over as both the pinch runner and shortstop.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
According to CBS Sports, Turner will undergo further evaluation over the next day or so before the team determines the severity of the injury and how much time he might miss.

The news left Phillies fans anxious and disheartened.

One fan wrote on X, “If I don’t hear “Trea Turner is okay and will only miss a couple days” in the next few hours I’m gonna freak out.”

Another commented, “Oh man. Really hope Trea Turner is ok. That can't be a good sign.”

