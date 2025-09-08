How much is Carrie Underwood paid for Sunday Night Football theme song? Details revealed

Carrie Underwood opened her 13th consecutive season with the Sunday Night Football theme song today. The 42-year-old's ‘Waiting All Day for Sunday Night’ song was played just before the Baltimore Ravens took on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Carrie Underwood performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Now, several SNF fans wonder how much Underwood is paid for the theme song. Despite widespread speculation about her earnings, Underwood herself clarified in a 2023 Howard Stern interview that reports of her making $18 million annually ($1 million per week) are false.

She described her involvement as ‘pretty pro-bono’, suggesting she performs it more for the honor than significant financial gain. No official figures from NBC or Underwood’s camp confirm an exact amount.

Waiting All Day for Sunday Night lyrics

One, two, three, four!

[Sung Intro: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts]

Oh, woah, woah

[Chorus: Carrie Underwood]

Waiting all day for Sunday night

Alright, what a night, it's finally here

Sunday Night Football's kicking into high gear

The stars have arrived

Come on, get up and cheer!

[Verse 1: Carrie Underwood]

Hey Jack, it's a fact, the show's back in town

Steelers and the champs and a showdown

The stadium's rockin', time to crank up the sound

The NFL's best have come to play

Coast to coast, just one thing left to say

[Chorus: Carrie Underwood, Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett]

I've been waiting all day for Sunday night

The tough get rough in a primetime fight

A hundred seasons strong and we're doing it right

That's why we're waiting all day for Sunday Night

[Outro: Al Michaels (spoken), Cris Collinsworth (spoken), Carrie Underwood (sung)]

That is unbelievable! Wow!

Yeah

In for the touchdown!

Now that was impressive

Ooh, yeah

Waiting all day for Sunday night