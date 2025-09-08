How much is Carrie Underwood paid for Sunday Night Football theme song? Details revealed
Carrie Underwood opened her 13th consecutive season with the Sunday Night Football theme song today
Carrie Underwood opened her 13th consecutive season with the Sunday Night Football theme song today. The 42-year-old's ‘Waiting All Day for Sunday Night’ song was played just before the Baltimore Ravens took on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
Now, several SNF fans wonder how much Underwood is paid for the theme song. Despite widespread speculation about her earnings, Underwood herself clarified in a 2023 Howard Stern interview that reports of her making $18 million annually ($1 million per week) are false.
She described her involvement as ‘pretty pro-bono’, suggesting she performs it more for the honor than significant financial gain. No official figures from NBC or Underwood’s camp confirm an exact amount.
Waiting All Day for Sunday Night lyrics
One, two, three, four!
[Sung Intro: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts]
Oh, woah, woah
[Chorus: Carrie Underwood]
Waiting all day for Sunday night
Alright, what a night, it's finally here
Sunday Night Football's kicking into high gear
The stars have arrived
Come on, get up and cheer!
[Verse 1: Carrie Underwood]
Hey Jack, it's a fact, the show's back in town
Steelers and the champs and a showdown
The stadium's rockin', time to crank up the sound
The NFL's best have come to play
Coast to coast, just one thing left to say
[Chorus: Carrie Underwood, Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett]
I've been waiting all day for Sunday night
The tough get rough in a primetime fight
A hundred seasons strong and we're doing it right
That's why we're waiting all day for Sunday Night
See Carrie Underwood Live
Get tickets as low as $63
You might also like
logical
Olivia Rodrigo
She Knows
J. Cole
Let Me Calm Down
Nicki Minaj
[Outro: Al Michaels (spoken), Cris Collinsworth (spoken), Carrie Underwood (sung)]
That is unbelievable! Wow!
Yeah
In for the touchdown!
Now that was impressive
Ooh, yeah
Waiting all day for Sunday night