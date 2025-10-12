Why is Lamar Jackson not playing today? Latest injury update and return timeline

Lamar Jackson is out of the Baltimore Ravens squad for the Sunday game. Cooper Rush is playing instead of the 28-year-old MVP quarterback. Ravens are facing the Los Angeles Rams at the M&T Bank Stadium. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Cooper Rush would be making his second start for the Ravens in place of Lamar Jackson.(Getty Images via AFP)

Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Cooper Rush would be making his second start for the Ravens, following the team's practice on Friday. “We believe in 'Coop,' and we believe in what we have,” WR Zay Flowers said, adding, “We believe in our team, so I think we'll be alright.,” as per ESPN.

Lamar Jackson injury and recovery updates

Jackson is out following a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury during Week 4 in the game against Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens have been very quiet about his return though now the expectation is that he will be back after missing consecutive games ahead of his team's bye week. The bye week gives Jackson and additional seven days to recover.

Hamstring injuries can take from a few days to a few months to recover from, as per Cleveland Clinic. Given that Jackson sustained his injury on September 29, he's had some time off and could be fit for the Week 8 game against Chicago Bears.

Speaking about the same, Cooper Rush said “Lamar is doing everything he can. He's around, still keeping engaged in the meetings and things like that. [He is] trying to get that body right and get it going. He is in here every day doing all he can,” as per ESPN.

Jackson has played four games with the Ravens in the 2025 NFL season during which he recorded 869 passing yards (25th in the league), 10 passing touchdowns (tied for 3rd), 1 interception (tied for 26th), and a 74.2 Total Quarterback Rating (QBR).

Since Jackson joined the Ravens' as their starting quarterback in 2018, the team is 4-11 (.363) when the two-time MVP hasn't played. They have lost their past five games without Jackson and have also failed to score more than 17 points in each of those games.