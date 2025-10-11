When the Arizona Cardinals visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, it might be considered a tale of two quarterbacks. Scorching hot Colts set sights on wobbly Cardinals

Daniel Jones is thriving in his new home and Kyler Murray is listed as questionable due to a foot injury for Arizona.

Jones is coming off another efficient effort last week in a 40-6 rout of Las Vegas, completing 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Through five games, Jones' completion percentage and QB rating are career highs.

It's quite a turnaround for the 28-year old Jones, who flamed out last year with the New York Giants and wound up 2024 as a backup to Sam Darnold in Minnesota. Jones admits that New York's constant losing ways took a toll on him.

"I don't know if I could say I ever hated the game," he said. "But those drives back from the stadium after a loss, stuck in traffic, make you think about a lot of things. The end in New York was tough and you go through a lot."

Jones has led the Colts to 163 points in the first five games. Only the 2007 Colts, with stars like Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, have scored more points in the first five games of a season in Indianapolis history.

The team did get bad news last week as Spencer Shrader suffered a torn ACL and MCL while being roughed after kicking an extra point. Michael Badgley, who hasn't kicked since last July after tearing a hamstring, won a tryout Tuesday to earn the job.

"I always knew I was going to get back so I just kept a positive mindset," Badgley said.

Meanwhile, Arizona hopes to have Murray on the field after he was a limited practice participant on Friday.

He injured his foot in the third quarter of last week's 22-21 upset loss at home against Tennessee and was able to finish the game.

But Murray missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, leaving backup Jacoby Brissett to handle the reps. Coach Jonathan Gannon said that if Murray was healthy enough to play, he would play. If not, the Cardinals will try to snap their three-game skid with Brissett at the controls.

"He's a true pro," Gannon said of Brissett. "I know that term gets thrown around but when you're in his seat, the quarterback position is the hardest in sports and to know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do got to be on the details like you're the starter."

If Brissett has to play, he at least brings extensive experience to the huddle. The 10-year veteran has started 53 games, 30 of them with Indianapolis in four seasons. He went 11-19 as a Colts starter, throwing for 31 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

Murray's status is one of many stories around Arizona. Gannon was fined $100,000 by the franchise for punching running back Emari Demercado after he dropped the ball just outside the goal line, turning a 72-yard touchdown run into a touchback that started Tennessee's comeback from a 21-6 deficit. Gannon apologized to Demercado and the team for the incident.

Arizona ruled out defensive lineman Darius Robinson and punter Blake Gillian . In addition to Murray, questionable participants are receiver Zay Jones , cornerback Max Melton , linebacker Cody Simon and linebacker Mack Wilson .

For the Colts, safety Kenny Moore II and running back Tyler Goodson will sit out.

