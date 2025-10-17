LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Dennis Allen acknowledged his fond memories as an assistant and head coach in New Orleans. Bears' Allen insists first matchup with Saints since firing is just 'another game'

He just wasn't all that interested in discussing them let alone his feelings about his dismissal.

Allen, the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator, will be facing his former team for the first time since he was fired as head coach last season when the Bears host the Saints on Sunday.

“I’ve got a lot of fond memories of being there,” he said Thursday. “And yet, it’s another game.”

Allen spent 15 of the past 20 years in New Orleans as either an assistant under Sean Payton or head coach and was part of a Super Bowl championship staff.

He led New Orleans to an 18-25 record over 2 1/2 years with no playoff appearances before getting fired after Week 9 last season. The Saints were 2-7 after losing seven in a row. He was promoted after six seasons as defensive coordinator in 2022 when Payton went into what turned out to be a one-year retirement before taking the Denver job.

“I don’t think I’m going to go there,” Allen said when asked about what went wrong. "Let’s just focus on what we’ve got going on now.”

Along with the tough ending, there were plenty of bon temps on the bayou.

Allen was an assistant defensive line coach in Payton's first season when the Saints returned to the Superdome in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina made it unusable the previous year. They became a feel-good story, going from three wins in 2005 to finishing 10-6 and advancing to the NFC championship game before losing to Chicago.

Allen was the Saints' secondary coach when the 2009 team captured the franchise's lone Super Bowl championship, beating the Indianapolis Colts. And as defensive coordinator, he oversaw units that ranked among the top 10 in the NFL in 2020 and 2021.

“A lot of good experiences, a lot of good people, a lot of wins,” Allen said. "We were a part of a lot of success there. I’ve got fond memories of it, but this week is really all about let’s focus on the football. This is going to be about the players on the field, Bears versus the Saints, those guys will really determine the outcome of the game.”

Though Allen's tenure as head coach was unsuccessful, Saints players had positive things to say about him.

“So much respect for what he’s done," right guard Cesar Ruiz said. "So much respect for him as a defensive coordinator.”

Quarterback Spencer Rattler said: “Obviously, he’s a great defensive mind, does a lot of different things, been doing it a long time. He’s really smart. I remember last year in camp having to deal with all those looks. So, he’s not going to make it easy. That’s for sure.”

While Chicago's defense remains a work in progress, Allen has been an invaluable resource for Bears coach Ben Johnson, who called him a “godsend.”

“He’s helped me every step of the way as well,” said Johnson, in his first season as an NFL head coach. “So very grateful for him to be here and everything that he’s done for this team up to date.”

The Bears rank among the NFL’s worst in yards per game and in stopping the run. They've also struggled to get to the quarterback and rank near the bottom of the league in sacks with eight.

But when it comes to taking the ball away, the Bears are as good as any team at the moment. Entering Week 7, they're tied with Jacksonville for the NFL lead with a plus-8 turnover differential and rank second with 12 takeaways, including 11 in the past three games.

Allen is known for building an aggressive culture and physical style of play in his defenses. And Saints coach Kellen Moore can see it in the Bears.

“The biggest thing is their defense is playing fast, physical," he said. “They’re playing obviously with a lot of confidence. The turnover thing is real. … They’re doing a great job of attacking the football.”

Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.

