Bernie Parent dies at 80: What was cause of Hockey Hall of Famer's death?

Bernie Parent, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame whose goaltending was crucial to the Philadelphia Flyers winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in the middle of the 1970s, passed away on Sunday. He was 80 years old. Bernie Parent, the legendary goaltender who helped the Philadelphia Flyers secure two Stanley Cup titles, has died at age 80. ( Flyers Nation)

Parent's outstanding play was crucial to the Flyers' only two titles on a club known as the “Broad Street Bullies.”

His cause of death has not been revealed yet.

“The Flyers and Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Bernie Parent, a true legend, one of the most famous and beloved players, and most popular figures in the history of the organization and city of Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Flyers said in a statement on X.

Who was Bernie Parent? A look at his career

With two of the best NHL goaltending seasons ever, Parent gained that level of trust. He won 91 games between 1973 and 1975, 24 of which were shutouts, and was awarded the Vezina Trophy each time. Parent clinched the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason MVP each time the Flyers won the Stanley Cup in 1974 and 1975, making them the first expansion club to do it.

During a game against the New York Rangers on February 17, 1979, an inadvertent stick got into his mask's right eyehole, bringing a sudden end to his career. After spending two weeks in the hospital, Parent's vision was permanently damaged, and he retired at the age of 34.

On October 11, 1979, the Flyers retired his number one. In 1984, he received induction into the Hall of Fame, while he was listed among the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017.

Parent's career came to an end. However, in the 1980s and early 1990s, he recovered and became a goalie coach for Philadelphia. His legacy, charisma, and sense of humor allowed him to continue being one of the most well-liked players Philadelphia has ever had. He then worked as an ambassador for the Flyers.

Parent, who was raised admiring Canadiens goalie Jacques Plante, was born in east Montreal on April 3, 1945. He assisted the Niagara Falls Flyers in winning the Memorial Cup in 1965 as a teenager.