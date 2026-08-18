Bill Rasmussen cause of death: How did ESPN founder die at 93? All we know about ‘father of sports television’

Bill Rasmussen, whose foresight and determination led to the establishment of ESPN as the first 24-hour television network in 1979, passed away on Tuesday. He was 93 years old.

Bill Rasmussen, the architect of ESPN, passed away at 93 due to Parkinson's disease. He launched the first 24-hour sports television network in 1979, first envisioning it as a local Connecticut venture with his son, Scott. (ESPN)

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Rasmussen, known as father of sports television', succumbed to complications from Parkinson's disease at his residence in Florida, ESPN reported.

Together with his son Scott, Rasmussen originated the concept of ESPN, initially envisioning it as a local Connecticut project before expanding it into a national sports network operating around the clock.

In the late 1970s, there was widespread doubt regarding the viability of a 24-hour cable sports network. Bill Rasmussen, who had just lost his job as the communications director for the New England Whalers, shared this skepticism. He maxed out his credit card and, with a $9,000 advance, obtained essential space on a communications satellite.

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"Bill was a remarkable man -- a visionary and an innovator who conceived the idea of a network entirely devoted to sports," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro stated in a statement. "Quite simply, none of us would be here today if it wasn't for Bill's passion and all the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit he put into building ESPN in the late 1970s -- key aspects of our company culture that still carry on to this day."

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Rasmussen was raised in Illinois and had a stint in the Air Force before transitioning to a career in sports broadcasting in Massachusetts in the 1960s.

A look at Bill Rasmussen career

His professional journey commenced in 1962 at a radio station in Atlanta. In 1965, he relocated to Springfield, where he served as Sports Director for eight years and subsequently as News Director for two years. In 1974, he took on the role of Communications Director for the New England Whalers hockey team, remaining in that position until his dismissal at the conclusion of the 1977-78 season.

Bill established ESPN in 1978, with the network beginning its broadcasts in September 1979. Together with his son Scott Rasmussen, he launched the first 24-hour cable television network. Bill played a pivotal role in the creation of SportsCenter, as well as the coverage of March Madness and the College World Series.

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