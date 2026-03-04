Is Bill Clinton suffering from Parkinson's? Ex-US President's trembling hands in Epstein testimony spark health concerns

A recent video featuring former President Bill Clinton testifying before Congress has reignited concerns regarding his health, as viewers noticed his hands shaking, leading to inquiries about the possibility of Parkinson's disease. Former President Bill Clinton testifies behind closed doors to a congressional panel about his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in a still image from video taken in Chappaqua, New York, U.S. February 27, 2026. (via REUTERS)

The footage, made public by the GOP-led House Oversight Committee, depicted Clinton alongside his legal team during his testimony concerning his associations with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In one segment, the 79-year-old former president's hands visibly trembled as he raised a cup of water in reply to a question posed by Rep. Nancy Mace. Netizens on social media promptly speculated whether the hand tremors suggested a neurological disorder such as Parkinson's, which is known to cause involuntary shaking.

“It’s clear that Bill Clinton has a dementia that looks like Parkinson,” one person wrote on X.

“Looks like Bill Clinton has Parkinson disease 🤔,” another said.

However, Clinton has been managing age-related tremors for an extended period, and this phenomenon is not surprising. Reports dating back to January 18, 2013, state that the 42nd President of the United States himself acknowledged that these shakes are a typical aspect of the aging process.

