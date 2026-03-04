CNN's Erin Burnett forced to take shelter as sirens go off in Tel Aviv amid US-Israel-Iran war: Watch

Erin, 49, was on-air when she had to take cover in Israel as sirens blared before she delivered the breaking news.

CNN's prominent anchor Erin Burnett was compelled to seek shelter during a live broadcast from Tel Aviv, Israel, amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

US-Israel vs Iran: Inside the ongoing conflict President Donald Trump, 79, incited anger across the political spectrum and among several Americans after he authorized strikes on Iran, resulting in the death of the supreme leader of the Middle Eastern nation, Ali Khamenei, over the weekend. Following the U.S. military action, Iran retaliated by launching missiles at Israel, leading to air raid sirens sounding throughout Tel Aviv as Israel deployed interceptors to counter the attacks.

Iran's capital, Tehran, along with its allies, has countered actions from Israel, neighboring Gulf states, and critical targets related to global oil and natural gas production, leading to an increasing death toll in the region.

Given the severity of the assaults, the assassination of Khamenei, and the apparent lack of a strategic exit plan, it suggests that the conflict may persist in the coming weeks.

To date, hundreds have lost their lives throughout the Middle East following missile strikes launched by the U.S. and Israel, while Iran's counterattack resulted in the deaths of six U.S. service members.

Trump says operation in Iran may extend for several weeks Trump stated on Monday that the military operation may extend for several weeks. “We projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that,” he remarked.

Trump, along with other officials from his administration, has stated that the U.S. launched an attack on Iran due to an imminent threat, following the failure of nuclear negotiations to yield an agreement.

Some members of Congress have raised concerns regarding this evaluation and the extent of Trump’s authority to initiate an attack on Iran without obtaining Congressional approval. Both Democrats and some Republicans are preparing to initiate a war powers vote aimed at limiting Trump’s capacity to conduct additional military actions in Iran.