CNN's Erin Burnett forced to take shelter as sirens go off in Tel Aviv amid US-Israel-Iran war: Watch
CNN's chief anchor Erin Burnett was forced to take refuge during a live broadcast from Tel Aviv, Israel, amid the escalating tensions with Iran.
CNN's prominent anchor Erin Burnett was compelled to seek shelter during a live broadcast from Tel Aviv, Israel, amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.
Erin, 49, was on-air when she had to take cover in Israel as sirens blared before she delivered the breaking news.
Also Read: US Iran news LIVE updates: Saudi's Aramco refinery hit again, Qatar says 10 drones, two missiles intercepted
US-Israel vs Iran: Inside the ongoing conflict
President Donald Trump, 79, incited anger across the political spectrum and among several Americans after he authorized strikes on Iran, resulting in the death of the supreme leader of the Middle Eastern nation, Ali Khamenei, over the weekend. Following the U.S. military action, Iran retaliated by launching missiles at Israel, leading to air raid sirens sounding throughout Tel Aviv as Israel deployed interceptors to counter the attacks.
Iran's capital, Tehran, along with its allies, has countered actions from Israel, neighboring Gulf states, and critical targets related to global oil and natural gas production, leading to an increasing death toll in the region.
Given the severity of the assaults, the assassination of Khamenei, and the apparent lack of a strategic exit plan, it suggests that the conflict may persist in the coming weeks.
To date, hundreds have lost their lives throughout the Middle East following missile strikes launched by the U.S. and Israel, while Iran's counterattack resulted in the deaths of six U.S. service members.
Also Read: Grief, tears grip Iran and Israel as people mourn loss of loved ones amid intense war: Photos
Trump says operation in Iran may extend for several weeks
Trump stated on Monday that the military operation may extend for several weeks. “We projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that,” he remarked.
Trump, along with other officials from his administration, has stated that the U.S. launched an attack on Iran due to an imminent threat, following the failure of nuclear negotiations to yield an agreement.
Some members of Congress have raised concerns regarding this evaluation and the extent of Trump’s authority to initiate an attack on Iran without obtaining Congressional approval. Both Democrats and some Republicans are preparing to initiate a war powers vote aimed at limiting Trump’s capacity to conduct additional military actions in Iran.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More