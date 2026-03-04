Hillary Clinton slaps table, threatens to walk away over leaked Epstein deposition photo, 'I'm done with this' | Video

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was seen slapping the table and threatening to walk away after hearing about the release of a photo of her deposition regarding Jeffrey Epstein. A video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media. Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testifies behind closed doors to a congressional panel about her ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in a still image from video taken in Chappaqua, New York, U.S. February 26, 2026. (GOP Oversight/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

Clinton's counsel noted during the deposition that photos of the former Secretary were being published, which violated established rules.

"I'm done with this if you guys are doing that. I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior," a furious Clinton said, prompting a recess in her deposition to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

At one point, she was seen angrily slamming the table.