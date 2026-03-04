Hillary Clinton slaps table, threatens to walk away over leaked Epstein deposition photo, 'I'm done with this' | Video
Hillary Clinton was seen slapping the table and threatening to walk away after hearing about the release of a photo of her deposition regarding Jeffrey Epstein.
Clinton's counsel noted during the deposition that photos of the former Secretary were being published, which violated established rules.
"I'm done with this if you guys are doing that. I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior," a furious Clinton said, prompting a recess in her deposition to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.
At one point, she was seen angrily slamming the table.
After the breach was raised, a person across the table from Clinton confessed to have posted a photo, saying, "I will take that down."
‘I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein’
Clinton told the congressional committee on February 26 that she did not remember ever meeting Epstein. She added that she had no information to share about his criminal activities.
"I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices," Clinton said in a statement released on video on Monday, March 2, by the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.
Clinton claimed during the closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, that the committee "held zero public hearings" on the matter and "made little effort to call the people who show up most prominently in the Epstein files."
Clinton and her husband, former US president Bill Clinton, had initially refused to testify before the committee. However, they agreed when lawmakers moved to hold them in contempt of Congress.
Bill testified to the committee on Friday, February 27.
