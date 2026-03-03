Is the Sultan of Brunei in the Epstein files? Bill Clinton's hot tub photo sparks fresh row after deposition

Former President Bill Clinton told legislators on the House Oversight Committee that recently discovered photographs of him in a pool with Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the infamous hot tub shot, were taken at a hotel in Brunei and had no connection to sexual misconduct. Bill Clinton clarified that the infamous hot tub photos were from a Brunei hotel visit and mentions Sultan of Brunei invited the party to the resort. (via REUTERS)

Read more: New Bill Clinton, Epstein photo revealed after deposition; ‘not shamed at all'

Is the Sultan of Brunei in the Epstein Files? Clinton's deposition as part of the ongoing probe into Epstein and his crimes was made public on March 2.

In his deposition, Clinton addressed the infamous hot tub picture with Epstein and Maxwell and mentioned the Sultan of Brunei in his explanation. The photo and the explanation have sparked confusion and debate online about the involvement of the Sultan of Brunei in Epstein's child trafficking network.

He said, “It’s a tiny place but a very wealthy one, and the sultan was a man I had gotten to know well in my eight years as president and his involvement with the Asia-Pacific leaders conference, which I started and which he attended.”

Clinton claimed that his visit to the hotel was prompted by an invitation from the kingdom's sultan, whom he had met when he was the President of the US.

Clinton added, “When he [Sultan of Brunei] knew I was coming, he invited me to stay there. And he said, ‘I want you to stay at this hotel, and I hope that you’ll use the pool.’ So, I did, and then I got out and went to bed, exhausted.”

Hence, there is no substantiated comment from Clinton or reportage from reputable sources that confirms the Sultan’s involvement in Epstein’s network or files.

Read more: ‘Saw nothing, I did nothing wrong’: Bill Clinton testifies over Epstein links

‘I don’t think there was anyone else in that hot tub’ Clinton has denied knowing about or participating in Epstein's crimes, despite being photographed with him in many DOJ-released photos. Clinton’s team has previously responded to these pictures and emphasized that his documented interactions with Epstein were limited and specific.

When asked about the presence of Maxwell and Epstein at the resort, Clinton told legislators he couldn't recall who else had joined him at the resort, but he did recall that Epstein and Maxwell had.

He said, “I don’t think there was anyone else in that hot tub. I had forgotten there was anyone in the hot tub.”

Clinton did not explain why Maxwell and Epstein had traveled with him.

In response, he stated that no one had ever been a minor at the pool, as far as he could remember. He continued by acknowledging that he believed there was a Secret Service agent present and that everyone there was a member of their party.

He said, “I don’t think I ever knew the photo was taken.”