‘Why are they shaking?’: Bill Clinton's hand tremors in Epstein testimony video reignites health concern
Video of Bill Clinton’s Epstein testimony again sparked Parkinson’s speculation over hand tremors. But he has had age-related hand tremors for years.
As the GOP-run US House Oversight Committee released video of Bill and Hillary Clinton's testimony on ties to late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. In many parts of the video of Bill Clinton's testimony, users noticed that Bill Clinton's hands were shaking.
One particular video where Clinton was seen drinking water from a cup after a question from Rep. Nancy Mace showed his hands shaking intensely as he sat before the committee with his legal team and answered. The hand tremors sparked speculation that the 79-year-old's health was deteriorating or if he has Parkinson's disease, a nervous condition that causes hands to shake.
However, hand tremors is a condition Bill Clinton has been dealing with for a while. According to a report from January 18, 2013, on The Hill, Bill Clinton described the tremors in his hands as normal and ageing related.
Commenting on golf’s then-forthcoming ban on anchored putting, Clinton revealed that like many who see his hands shake, he also thought tremors could be Parkinson's the first time it happened. But a doctor confirmed on checkup that it wasn't.
"The first time it happened, I had to go get myself checked to make sure I didn’t have Parkinson’s, and I was so relieved I didn’t care how much it shook after that,” Clinton had said.
“If I had Parkinson’s, I wanted to know so I could prepare. And I had it tested and the doctor said ‘no.’ He says it’s just a normal aging phenomenon.”
“Was Bill Clinton faking his hand trembling or does he actually know he is f*****?” one user wrote, sharing the video of Clinton's hands shaking.
“Man is SHAKING,” quipped one.
Bill Clinton Clears The Air On Hot Tub Photo
Bill Clinton was asked about a controversial photo of him in a hot tub with an unidentified woman whose face was redacted. The photo emerged in the Epstein files newly released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
The picture’s location and exact circumstances aren’t publicly confirmed, and a New York Post report said that it may be from a 2002 trip with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
"I don't think I ever knew the photo was taken," Clinton said. He said the photo "was taken in Brunei, and we flew one night on a trip to Asia, the last very long leg." The trip included Epstein and Maxwell, Clinton confirmed.
“The Sultan of Brunei was a man that I had gotten to know well in my eight years as president,” Bill Clinton said. "And his first involvement with international matters was basically to join the Asian Pacific Economic Leaders Conference, which I started and which he attended.
“Then he was very proud of that, and he hosted,” he continues. "His time came to host it. You do these things in a rotation, and it came at the very end of my term or maybe in the next year.
“Anyway, he wanted, when he knew I was coming, he said he wanted to help me with my AIDS initiative, and he invited me to stay there.”
