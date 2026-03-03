‘Why are they shaking?’: Bill Clinton's hand tremors in Epstein testimony video reignites health concern

As the GOP-run US House Oversight Committee released video of Bill and Hillary Clinton's testimony on ties to late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. In many parts of the video of Bill Clinton's testimony, users noticed that Bill Clinton's hands were shaking. Former President Bill Clinton testifies behind closed doors to a congressional panel about his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (via REUTERS)

One particular video where Clinton was seen drinking water from a cup after a question from Rep. Nancy Mace showed his hands shaking intensely as he sat before the committee with his legal team and answered. The hand tremors sparked speculation that the 79-year-old's health was deteriorating or if he has Parkinson's disease, a nervous condition that causes hands to shake.

However, hand tremors is a condition Bill Clinton has been dealing with for a while. According to a report from January 18, 2013, on The Hill, Bill Clinton described the tremors in his hands as normal and ageing related.

Commenting on golf’s then-forthcoming ban on anchored putting, Clinton revealed that like many who see his hands shake, he also thought tremors could be Parkinson's the first time it happened. But a doctor confirmed on checkup that it wasn't.

"The first time it happened, I had to go get myself checked to make sure I didn’t have Parkinson’s, and I was so relieved I didn’t care how much it shook after that,” Clinton had said.

“If I had Parkinson’s, I wanted to know so I could prepare. And I had it tested and the doctor said ‘no.’ He says it’s just a normal aging phenomenon.”

“Was Bill Clinton faking his hand trembling or does he actually know he is f*****?” one user wrote, sharing the video of Clinton's hands shaking.