Is the Parkinson's finger test an accurate measure of your motor fitness?
This finger test is everywhere - but should you trust it?
Chances are that your social media feed has landed you on a reel which asks you to perform a fairly basic finger test supposed to be an informal indicator of the likelihood of you falling prey to the Parkinson's Disease. A Mayo Clinic report explains the progressively degenerative movement disorder that worsens over time, elaborating, "Symptoms start slowly. The first symptom may be a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand or sometimes a foot or the jaw. Tremor is common in Parkinson's disease. But the disorder also may cause stiffness, slowing of movement and trouble with balance that raises the risk of falls."
Now motor skills, especially in a day and age when most of our jobs require us to be hunched up and locked into a screen for endless hours, happens to be quite the overlooked facet when it comes to our health. Though most of us may not be in the habit of doing so, but periodically tracking their state is of umpteen importance especially when their health depends on the interactions of the brain, nervous system and muscles - something that your 5k runs and reformer routines can't necessarily 'fix' in a jiffy.
What is the test?
Simply intertwine the middle finger and index finger finger as you touch your thumb to the ring finger. This arrangement should leave your pinky finger free. Now, the viral test asks of you to swing your pinky finger back and forth about 60 times in a span of 30 seconds. If you succeed, even some what, it's supposed to be a marker of your motor skills functioning appropriately. And if you don't, there's (some) cause for concern.
Is it an accurate marker of your motor fitness?
Not quite. Stitching in a trial of her attempting the finger test on a video suggesting this an accurate indicator of the potential of developing Parkinson's, wellness influencer Juan Abi, who goes by the Instagram handle @abienergy22, explains that the primary objective of this test is for doctors to gauge the speed, rhythm, and amplitude of movement. She adds, "Tapping 60 times isn’t a treatment, it’s just a way for doctors to observe motor function. It cannot predict with certainty whether you will get Parkinson’s. It may indicate subtle motor changes that need further evaluation, but it’s not diagnostic on its own."
Being able to do the test then - because finger dexterity is after all an important marker of brain health - is all well and good. But any genuine concerns around your motor health or anxiety about developing Parkinson's, should only be addressed and assessed by a neurologist - not the internet.