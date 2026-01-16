Chances are that your social media feed has landed you on a reel which asks you to perform a fairly basic finger test supposed to be an informal indicator of the likelihood of you falling prey to the Parkinson's Disease. A Mayo Clinic report explains the progressively degenerative movement disorder that worsens over time, elaborating, "Symptoms start slowly. The first symptom may be a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand or sometimes a foot or the jaw. Tremor is common in Parkinson's disease. But the disorder also may cause stiffness, slowing of movement and trouble with balance that raises the risk of falls." Is the Parkinson's finger test an accurate measure of your motor fitness? (Photo: IMDb)

Now motor skills, especially in a day and age when most of our jobs require us to be hunched up and locked into a screen for endless hours, happens to be quite the overlooked facet when it comes to our health. Though most of us may not be in the habit of doing so, but periodically tracking their state is of umpteen importance especially when their health depends on the interactions of the brain, nervous system and muscles - something that your 5k runs and reformer routines can't necessarily 'fix' in a jiffy.

What is the test? Simply intertwine the middle finger and index finger finger as you touch your thumb to the ring finger. This arrangement should leave your pinky finger free. Now, the viral test asks of you to swing your pinky finger back and forth about 60 times in a span of 30 seconds. If you succeed, even some what, it's supposed to be a marker of your motor skills functioning appropriately. And if you don't, there's (some) cause for concern.