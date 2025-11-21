HOUSTON — Buffalo receiver Keon Coleman was a healthy scratch against the Houston Texans Thursday night, his second straight benching after showing up late to a team meeting before the Bills' last game. Bills bench WR Keon Coleman for 2nd straight game after he was late for meeting last week

Coach Sean McDermott said Coleman, a second-round pick in 2024, was inactive for last weekend's game against Tampa Bay as punishment for his tardiness.

He was previously benched for the first series of a loss to New England in Week 5 after also being late for a meeting. Coleman has 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Earlier Thursday, the Bills placed receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve after he suffered a calf injury in his Buffalo debut last week. The seventh-year player and three-time Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs had just signed with the Bills a week earlier in a bid by the team to add depth at receiver.

The Bills also elevated receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Keleki Latu from the practice squad for the game against the Texans.

For the Texans, coach DeMeco Ryans announced Tuesday that quarterback C.J. Stroud and safety Jalen Pitre would both miss a third straight game while recovering from concussions they sustained on Nov. 2.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was active for Houston after missing the last two games with a quadriceps injury.

Other inactives for Buffalo were receiver Curtis Samuel, cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, offensive tackle Chase Lundt and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Houston’s other inactives were receiver Braxton Berrios, linebackers Damone Clark and Jamal Hill, offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston and guard Laken Tomlinson.

Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.