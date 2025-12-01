Bo Nix family tree: Who is wife Izzy, parents Patrick and Krista, brothers Caleb Nix and Tez Johnson?

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders(AP) Bo Nix has been leading the Denver Broncos this season. The 25-year-old faced the Washington Commanders on Sunday Bo Nix has been leading the Denver Broncos this season. The 25-year-old had completed seven of his 14 attempts for 82 yards against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, at the time of writing this story.

Nix has time and again credited his family for his rise from Auburn and Oregon stardom to NFL success. Born February 25, 2000, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, the star QB grew up in a football-centric household shaped by his parents and siblings, who provided unwavering support through transfers and pro drafts.

Bo Nix family details

Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy (née Smoke), met at Auburn University in 2020, where she was a Tigers cheerleader and he was the starting quarterback. The two quickly formed a close bond, got engaged at Jordan-Hare Stadium in July 2021, and married the following summer in Alpine, Alabama.

Born on October 18, 1998, Izzy grew up in Birmingham with three siblings and spent more than a decade as a competitive gymnast before shifting to basketball in high school. She graduated from Auburn in 2022 and moved with Bo to Oregon when he transferred to the Ducks for the 2022 season.

Parents: Patrick and Krista Nix

Football has always been in the Nix family bloodline, and that starts with Bo’s father, Patrick Nix. A standout quarterback at Auburn in the mid-1990s, Patrick led the Tigers to a combined 17-5-1 record as a starter and still holds the program record for most completions in a single game. After college, he launched a long coaching career that included stops at Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), and Charleston Southern before transitioning into one of Alabama’s top high school coaches.

Patrick coached Bo at Pinson Valley High School, where the two won multiple 6A state titles. His overall record as a high school head coach sits at an impressive 97-31.

Bo’s mother, Krista, has kept a lower public profile, but she has long been known as a fiercely supportive football mom.

Siblings

Bo’s younger brother, Caleb Nix, also chose the football route, though on the opposite side of the ball. After three seasons at Clemson as a safety, he transferred to Jacksonville State, where he continues his college career.

One of the most meaningful relationships in Bo’s life began unexpectedly. When Bo transferred to Pinson Valley High School, he met Tez Johnson, a talented receiver who was throwing with the team. After learning Johnson didn’t have a stable home environment, Patrick invited him to stay with the Nix family. Johnson was eventually adopted.