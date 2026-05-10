'Bobby Cox and Ted Turner...': Braves fans mourn in the 'worst week' for franchise after icons' death

The Atlanta Braves fanbase is reeling following the deaths of legendary former manager Bobby Cox and Ted Turner within days of each other.

Bobby Cox, who led the Braves to a World Series win in 1995, has passes away.(X@Braves)

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Cox, the Hall of Fame manager who led the Braves to 14 consecutive division titles and a 1995 World Series championship, died at age 84 on Friday. Days ago, on May 6, former owner Ted Turner passed away. Turner, the CNN founder and media mogul, transformed the Braves into “America’s Team” through nationwide TBS broadcasts.

Fans across social media described the back-to-back losses as the end of an era for one of baseball’s most iconic dynasties. A user on X wrote, “Bobby and Ted passing in the same week. I tell you. Legends that made the Braves what they are today. RIP Braves Country are forever grateful. This one hurt but we will always remember you Bobby RIP Skip.”

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: When Bobby Cox's wife detailed Braves icon's struggles after heart issues The Braves lost two pillars of their golden era {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: When Bobby Cox's wife detailed Braves icon's struggles after heart issues The Braves lost two pillars of their golden era {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans described Cox and Turner as inseparable figures in the rise of the Braves during the 1990s and early 2000s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans described Cox and Turner as inseparable figures in the rise of the Braves during the 1990s and early 2000s. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A user on X wrote, “Bobby Cox & Ted Turner passing the same week....it seems appropriate that they are still together...” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user on X wrote, “Bobby Cox & Ted Turner passing the same week....it seems appropriate that they are still together...” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Turner purchased the team in 1976 and used his cable empire to beam Braves games across the country. Turner helped create the national fanbase that stretched far beyond Georgia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turner purchased the team in 1976 and used his cable empire to beam Braves games across the country. Turner helped create the national fanbase that stretched far beyond Georgia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, under Cox's leadership, Atlanta became baseball's dominant National League franchise. He managed Hall of Fame talents like Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Chipper Jones, while building a reputation as one of the sport’s most respected managers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, under Cox's leadership, Atlanta became baseball's dominant National League franchise. He managed Hall of Fame talents like Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Chipper Jones, while building a reputation as one of the sport’s most respected managers. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2014, the Expansion Era Committee gave Cox a perfect vote to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. “Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him,” the Braves said in a statement.

One tribute from a fan read, “Bobby turned around not only the Braves, but for the city of Atlanta, State of Georgia, and every city and southern state. RIP SKIP.”

Read more: The Bobby Cox record that might never be broken: ‘Barking like a bulldog’

"Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled"

Cox became one of the winningest managers in baseball history. In addition to winning the 1995 World Series, he guided Atlanta to five National League pennants and earned a record 162 career ejections for his tough player defense.

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The team reached the summit of baseball in 1995, when they defeated Cleveland in the World Series to win the franchise's first championship in Atlanta.

The Braves wrote, “His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 – enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

They continued, “And while Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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