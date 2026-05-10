The Bobby Cox record that might never be broken: ‘Barking like a bulldog’ - Video

The longtime Braves skipper was ejected 162 times across 29 seasons, 41 more than second-place John McGraw. Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa retired with 93 ejections, while current active leader Bruce Bochy remains well behind Cox’s mark.

In modern baseball, where instant replay has reduced on-field arguments and managers rarely explode at umpires the way they once did, Cox’s total looks nearly untouchable. No active manager is even close.

“Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport's ultimate prize in 2014 — enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame."

Cox has died at 84. The Braves paid a fitting tribute to the icon, writing: “We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper,” the team wrote in a statement. “Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.”

While Bobby Cox will forever be remembered for leading the Atlanta Braves to a World Series title and building one of baseball’s greatest dynasties, another part of his legacy may never be touched - his record 162 career ejections.

Why Cox’s ejection record may never fall The evolution of baseball has made confrontations with umpires less common. Expanded replay review systems now resolve many of the disputed calls that once sparked dugout meltdowns.

That shift has only strengthened Cox’s place in MLB history.

Over more than 4,500 games managed, Cox developed a reputation for fiercely defending his players, often charging out of the dugout to confront umpires moments after controversial calls. His fiery personality became as iconic as the Braves’ sustained success throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Chipper Jones recalls one unforgettable Bobby Cox meltdown Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones, while appearing on Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander in 2022, revisited one of his favorite Cox ejection stories.

“This one involved John Smoltz,” Jones said. “I was playing third base, and Brett Boone came sliding into the base. He was out. He was originally safe, but he slid past the bag. Well, as the umpire slid over to make a call, Smoltz, who was backing up the throw, came charging in to say, ‘Hey, he slid off the bag.'”

Jones continued: “Well, they stepped on each other’s feet, but it was portrayed as Smoltz bumped the umpire. He turns around and throws him out of the game. It was the first inning of the first game of the series.”

‘Barking like an old bulldog’ According to Jones, Cox immediately stormed onto the field to defend Smoltz.

“Next thing you know, Bobby comes waddling out there, and he’s barking like an old bulldog,” Jones recalled. “They exchanged barks at each other for a second, and the umpire came up with some lame excuse for why he wasn’t in position to see that he came off the bag and why he threw Smoltz out of the game.”

Jones then revealed the line that ended the confrontation instantly.

“Bobby looks him directly in the eyes and says, ‘Hunter, you wouldn’t make a pimple on your daddy’s ass.’ That is going to get you thrown out of the game 100 times out of 100, and he and Smoltz sat next to each other for the rest of that game.”

He added: “Boone and I just stood there covering up our faces and laughing.”

A legacy beyond the ejections Though the ejections became legendary, Cox’s career accomplishments remain even larger.

The Hall of Fame manager finished with 2,504 victories, won four Manager of the Year awards and guided Atlanta to 14 consecutive division titles, five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series championship.

Still, among baseball’s many seemingly impossible records, Cox’s 162 ejections may quietly be one of the safest records in sports history.