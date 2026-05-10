When Bobby Cox's wife detailed Braves icon's struggles after heart issues: ‘Has been hard…’

Tributes poured in across MLB circles after Bobby Cox, the legendary former manager of the Atlanta Braves, died at the age of 84. The franchise announced his passing in a sweet message.

Legendary Braves manager Bobby Cox has died, the team confirmed(X)

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"While Bobby's passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family," the team said in a statement on Saturday. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren."

When Pam Cox opened up about Bobby's health issues

As the baseball world reflected on Cox’s Hall of Fame career, many also revisited the emotional comments made by his wife, Pam Cox, during his lengthy health battle following a devastating stroke in 2019.

“It’s been hard. I’m not gonna lie about that. It has been hard,” Pam told Fox5 Sports while discussing the challenges the family faced after Cox’s medical setbacks.

Stroke and heart complications changed Bobby Cox’s life

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{{^usCountry}} Cox suffered a major stroke a day after participating in the Braves’ 2019 home opener, beginning a difficult rehabilitation process that lasted years. Although there were initially encouraging signs during rehab, his recovery later became more complicated because of several additional medical issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cox suffered a major stroke a day after participating in the Braves’ 2019 home opener, beginning a difficult rehabilitation process that lasted years. Although there were initially encouraging signs during rehab, his recovery later became more complicated because of several additional medical issues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pam revealed that Cox had experienced multiple setbacks after the stroke. “He’s had a lot of setbacks this past year with different things.. bleeding ulcers.. stuff like that.. a whole lot of setbacks…” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pam revealed that Cox had experienced multiple setbacks after the stroke. “He’s had a lot of setbacks this past year with different things.. bleeding ulcers.. stuff like that.. a whole lot of setbacks…” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “And then he had the seizures. So, it’s just been one thing after the other. But like I said, he still has his spirit. And we’re still hopeful.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And then he had the seizures. So, it’s just been one thing after the other. But like I said, he still has his spirit. And we’re still hopeful.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She later confirmed that Cox had also been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She later confirmed that Cox had also been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He’s been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. He tires quickly. When he stands to walk it takes a lot out of him,” Pam explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He’s been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. He tires quickly. When he stands to walk it takes a lot out of him,” Pam explained. {{/usCountry}}

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“He walks around the house. Other than that, he’s just not strong enough.”

Pam Cox described emotional impact of watching Braves icon struggle. She also opened up about how difficult it was watching the longtime Braves manager adapt to his new reality after decades of living an active baseball life.

“…it’s hard for him and it’s hard for me to watch him,” she said.

“He’s always been so active and so, on the go, that’s it’s hard. But you know he’s very strong. He’s strong willed and he’s got great determination.”

Despite the health struggles, Pam said Cox continued trying to stay positive.

“And even through all this he still has a sense of humor. He tries to make the best of it. And he still knows how to push my buttons!”

Baseball remained central to Bobby Cox’s life

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According to Pam, one thing that never faded during Cox’s recovery was his love for baseball. She said conversations about old games and players remained some of his happiest moments.

“He loves to sit and talk baseball with the guys. That’s one thing he’s very clear on,” she said. “He may not remember yesterday but you can ask him what happened in 1995 and who was pitching a certain game, and he can tell you!”

Pam added: “…I would have to say that although he cannot express himself, he’s still there. He’s still a strong man - a determined man. And still loves the game of baseball more than anything… and that is what keeps him going.”

When asked what qualified as a “good day” during Cox’s recovery, she said: “It’s good to see him back in his norm, where he’s talking baseball and reminiscing old times and old games. That’s one of the good days.”

Braves icon leaves behind legendary baseball legacy

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Cox remains one of the most successful managers in MLB history. Across 29 seasons as a manager, he recorded 2,504 victories, won five National League pennants and guided the Braves to a 1995 World Series title. He also won four Manager of the Year awards and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2014.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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