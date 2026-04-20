Boston Marathon prize money breakdown: What amount will winners take home?

The 2026 Boston Marathon commences with almost 30,000 participants racing from Hopkinton to Boston, and the atmosphere is palpable.

The iconic 2026 Boston Marathon, featuring 30,000 runners and a prize purse of $1.13 million, highlights the significance of personal achievements and competitive spirit among participants on Patriots’ Day.(AP)

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The streets are filled early, runners assemble with a calm determination, and spectators take their places for a tradition that has endured through the years.

The Boston Marathon of 2026 is officially in progress, signifying yet another chapter in one of the globe’s most legendary races.

Taking place on Patriots’ Day, the event unites thousands of runners pursuing personal achievements, prestigious titles, and memorable experiences. Stretching from Hopkinton to Boylston Street, each mile tells its unique tale. With nearly ideal racing conditions and a large participant pool, this year’s marathon guarantees a day filled with excitement, emotion, and resilience.

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Boston Marathon 2026 prize money

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{{^usCountry}} While 30,000 runners will compete in the 2026 Boston Marathon, less than 100 will get prize money for their performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While 30,000 runners will compete in the 2026 Boston Marathon, less than 100 will get prize money for their performances. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This year's marathon features a seven-figure sum that will be allocated among various winners and other participants positioned within the Top 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year's marathon features a seven-figure sum that will be allocated among various winners and other participants positioned within the Top 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, what is the total amount that is on the line for the most elite marathon athletes in the world? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, what is the total amount that is on the line for the most elite marathon athletes in the world? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Below is a detailed analysis of the total prize money available, along with the earnings for competitors based on their final standings in 2026. Boston Marathon: What is the total prize money? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Below is a detailed analysis of the total prize money available, along with the earnings for competitors based on their final standings in 2026. Boston Marathon: What is the total prize money? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The total prize money for this year is set at $1.13 million, distributed among the top 10 finishers in the men's and women's open and wheelchair categories. Additionally, there are awards for the masters division and para athletics divisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The total prize money for this year is set at $1.13 million, distributed among the top 10 finishers in the men's and women's open and wheelchair categories. Additionally, there are awards for the masters division and para athletics divisions. {{/usCountry}}

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Nevertheless, this amount is not the maximum for the total purse, as there are performance incentives that can increase the overall winnings. Open and wheelchair competitors can earn an additional $50,000 if they establish a new course record. The para athletics divisions also feature a course record incentive, albeit a smaller sum of $500.

Consequently, if all incentives are met, the total prize money could exceed $1.33 million.

Below is a detailed overview of the prize distribution for this year's participants. Each division includes both men's and women's categories, specifying the prize amount for each winner.

Boston Marathon prize money list

What is the prize money for the winner of the Boston Marathon 2026?

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The prize money awarded to winners varies depending on the race category. Professionals competing in the open category can earn $150,000 for first place in both the men's and women's divisions.

Wheelchair athletes classified as T53/54/34 have the opportunity to win up to $50,000 for first place, with the amounts decreasing for the remaining positions in the Top 10.

Additionally, other categories, which include T51-52 wheelchair racers, masters, and certain para athletes, also provide prize money for their winners, although these amounts are significantly lower than what the open category winner receives.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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