Brayan Bello demotion: How much money Red Sox still owe on his contract through 2029

An announcement has finally arrived that Boston Red Sox fans have been eagerly anticipating, delivering news many had been waiting to hear.

The Red Sox have officially sent struggling starter Brayan Bello down to Triple-A.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The Red Sox have officially sent struggling starter Brayan Bello down to Triple-A, while also making a series of roster adjustments that include placing ace Garrett Crochet on the 60-day injured list, according to the Boston Herald report.

Red Sox facing costly Bello situation

On Thursday, just hours after a rough outing in a Red Sox uniform and controversial remarks during his postgame press conference, Bello was reportedly optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

However, the move could come with financial implications for the Boston Red Sox. The club is still committed to paying Bello $8.7 million next season, followed by $16.2 million in 2028 and $19.2 million in 2029, along with a $21 million team option for 2030 that now looks increasingly uncertain, reported Sports Illustrated.

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{{^usCountry}} If Bello continues to struggle in Triple-A, Boston could be left managing a costly long-term contract with limited on-field return. Drama before Bello’s demotion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Bello continues to struggle in Triple-A, Boston could be left managing a costly long-term contract with limited on-field return. Drama before Bello’s demotion {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 27-year-old pitcher had pushed back at the media when asked about whether he has been struggling to settle into a consistent starting role, and in doing so also appeared to take aim at the Red Sox’s decision-making around his usage, including shifting him between opening the first and second innings in recent outings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 27-year-old pitcher had pushed back at the media when asked about whether he has been struggling to settle into a consistent starting role, and in doing so also appeared to take aim at the Red Sox’s decision-making around his usage, including shifting him between opening the first and second innings in recent outings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The questions came after he allowed six runs in the first inning, despite having posted a strong 0.71 ERA across four bulk-relief appearances earlier this season, making the scrutiny appear rooted in both recent struggles and underlying usage data. From promise to problems {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The questions came after he allowed six runs in the first inning, despite having posted a strong 0.71 ERA across four bulk-relief appearances earlier this season, making the scrutiny appear rooted in both recent struggles and underlying usage data. From promise to problems {{/usCountry}}

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When the Boston Red Sox locked in Brayan Bello on a six-year, $55 million deal before the 2024 campaign, it was seen as a smart, forward-looking investment in a rising homegrown arm.

The contract was viewed as low-risk with high reward, banking on Bello growing into a top-tier starter for the rotation. However, his inconsistent form this season has turned that early optimism into growing concern within the organization.

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In a matter of weeks, this situation could be viewed as a turning point in his development.

Brayan Bello may use the demotion period to refine his command and adjust his pitch mix before returning to the majors and performing closer to his established career standards.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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