Breece Hall injury update: What happened to Jets RB and when will he return?

New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a groin strain during Monday’s practice and is expected to undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury.

What happened to Breece Hall?

Breece Hall suffered a groin strain during Monday’s practice. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Jets coach Aaron Glenn sounded somewhat encouraged about Hall’s condition following the session, though he said the team would wait for the medical evaluation.

“I don’t think it was a big deal,” Glenn said, “but I want to make sure I get the evaluation on that.”

Hall, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign and remains the Jets’ leading running back, appeared to hurt himself late in practice.

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{{^usCountry}} After catching a pass, he suddenly slowed down and went down on the rain-soaked field. He eventually got back up and made his way carefully to the sideline, where trainers examined the upper portion of his right thigh and abdominal area. When will he return? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After catching a pass, he suddenly slowed down and went down on the rain-soaked field. He eventually got back up and made his way carefully to the sideline, where trainers examined the upper portion of his right thigh and abdominal area. When will he return? {{/usCountry}}

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The Jets are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. If further tests confirm Glenn’s initial optimism, Hall could potentially see action.

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However, the team is unlikely to take unnecessary chances with its star running back during the preseason, particularly with the regular season beginning next month. If there is any concern over aggravating the injury, New York could opt to keep Hall sidelined as a precaution.

Jets’ backfield face depth concerns

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A prolonged absence would leave the Jets with fewer options in the backfield. Isaiah Davis, a fifth-round selection in 2024, is already dealing with what Glenn has described as a minor knee injury.

Allen, Kene Nwangwu and undrafted rookies Sam Scott and Chip Trayanum are the other running backs currently on the roster.

Hall’s value to Jets offense

Hall remains a crucial part of New York’s offensive plans. The Jets rewarded him with a three-year extension in the offseason worth up to $45.75 million.

Before that deal, the team had placed the franchise tag on Hall, with his $15.25 million annual salary making him the NFL’s third-highest-paid running back at the time.

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The 25-year-old rushed for a career-best 1,065 yards last season despite missing the finale because of a knee issue. His performance made him the first Jets player since Chris Ivory in 2015 to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

With inputs from AP report.