Brent Rooker robbed? Cal Raleigh's home run derby win sparks row. Mariners star takes home massive prize money

Cal Raleigh won the 2025 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday, living up to the pre-event odds. The 28-year-old hit 17 homers at Truist Park in Atlanta to bag $1 million and a custom Derby chain. He beat AL slugger Brent Rooker by an inch, quite literally. However, the win has sparked controversy about the event's tiebreaker rules. Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners receives the championship belt from professional wrestler Cody Rhodes after winning the Home Run Derby (Getty Images via AFP)

The Controversy: Rooker Robbed?

First-Round Tie: Raleigh and Rooker tied with 17 home runs in the first round, both with a longest homer of 471 feet. MLB’s tiebreaker rule for the first round uses the longest home run distance, avoiding a swing-off. Statcast measurements showed Raleigh’s longest homer at 470.61 feet and Rooker’s at 470.53 feet—a difference of 0.08 feet (less than an inch). The Mariners' star advanced to the semifinals, later defeating Oneil Cruz (19-13) and Caminero.

Rooker expressed frustration, telling the San Francisco Chronicle, “If they have it to the decimal point, they should display that during the Derby."

“Brent Rooker just got eliminated in favor of Cal Raleigh because some imaginary ball tracker said Cal hit a ball less than an inch further,” one fan said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Brent Rooker being robbed just ruined the Home Run Derby for me cmon man that’s bullshit,” another one added.

“Brent Rooker got sc****d. Rob Manfred is the worst commissioner in sports,” a third fan tweeted.

Cal Raleigh’s Victory and Prize Money

Raleigh, with an MLB-leading 38 HRs in 2025, became the second Mariner to win after Ken Griffey Jr. (1994, 1998, 1999). His father, Todd Raleigh, pitched, and his brother, Todd Jr., caught, making it a family affair. The 28-year-old's switch-hitting (10 lefty, 7 righty in round one) was a first for a Derby champion.

Raleigh won $1 million and a custom Derby chain for his show on Monday.