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Brittany Mahomes honored at Kansas City non-profit event amid painful mother's wrist injury

Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to join team practices by the end of May. 

Published on: May 07, 2026 11:23 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, is dealing with a painful injury. The fitness star shared with her fans on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with condition called 'mother's wrist' this week.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes (Instagram/ Brittany Mahomes)

In medical terms, it is called De Quervain's tenosynovitis. Brittany said she has been fighting this pain for a year now. She thought the wrist would get better on its own but the pain got much worse. Now, she will have to wear a brace.

"To find out I have this," she wrote to her followers. "Well, it never did and started to get pretty bad."

Brittany Mahomes Gets Award From Non-Profit

Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player herself and the co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League team, Kansas City Current, received an award on Tuesday for her work with a non-profit. United WE, a Kansas-based non-profit organization, hosted a Champions for Change breakfast at the CPKC Stadium where Brittany was felicitated.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, is working hard on his own recovery from injury. The Chiefs quarterback suffered a torn ACL late last season. He is expected to join team practices at the end of May.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says the star player is much better now. “He is in a good position to be able to do some things,” Reid recent said. The coach thinks Patrick can do almost everything on the field now. However, there is no contact during the current phase of the program.

 
nfl sports kansas city chiefs kansas city
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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