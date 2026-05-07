Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, is dealing with a painful injury. The fitness star shared with her fans on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with condition called 'mother's wrist' this week.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes (Instagram/ Brittany Mahomes)

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In medical terms, it is called De Quervain's tenosynovitis. Brittany said she has been fighting this pain for a year now. She thought the wrist would get better on its own but the pain got much worse. Now, she will have to wear a brace.

"To find out I have this," she wrote to her followers. "Well, it never did and started to get pretty bad."

Brittany Mahomes Gets Award From Non-Profit

Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player herself and the co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League team, Kansas City Current, received an award on Tuesday for her work with a non-profit. United WE, a Kansas-based non-profit organization, hosted a Champions for Change breakfast at the CPKC Stadium where Brittany was felicitated.

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{{^usCountry}} Axios reports that she was awarded the first-ever Champion for Change for her work in promoting women's professional sports. Brittany Mahomes Mother's Wrist: What Causes The Injury {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Axios reports that she was awarded the first-ever Champion for Change for her work in promoting women's professional sports. Brittany Mahomes Mother's Wrist: What Causes The Injury {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This injury is a form of tendonitis caused by lifting kids. Parents often use their thumbs and wrists to hold their children. This constant motion causes the tendons to become very inflamed today. The tunnel for the tendons gets irritated and starts to swell. It can feel like a small lump near the thumb area. As a result, Brittany is now wearing a black brace to help her heal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This injury is a form of tendonitis caused by lifting kids. Parents often use their thumbs and wrists to hold their children. This constant motion causes the tendons to become very inflamed today. The tunnel for the tendons gets irritated and starts to swell. It can feel like a small lump near the thumb area. As a result, Brittany is now wearing a black brace to help her heal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The injury makes simple daily tasks feel very difficult for her. She now wears a medical brace to protect her swollen wrist. Patrick Mahomes remains on track for his NFL season return {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injury makes simple daily tasks feel very difficult for her. She now wears a medical brace to protect her swollen wrist. Patrick Mahomes remains on track for his NFL season return {{/usCountry}}

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Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, is working hard on his own recovery from injury. The Chiefs quarterback suffered a torn ACL late last season. He is expected to join team practices at the end of May.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says the star player is much better now. “He is in a good position to be able to do some things,” Reid recent said. The coach thinks Patrick can do almost everything on the field now. However, there is no contact during the current phase of the program.

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