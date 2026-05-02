AJ Brown trade update: Why Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes seem like a realistic option now

The Kansas City Chiefs have now emerged as a new competitor to land the star WR. As discussions and talks between the Eagles and Patriots reportedly failed to produce a positive outcome, attention has shifted to the other teams that could potentially make a run.

Trade speculation surrounding A.J. Brown has gained momentum. Uncertainty around his future with the Philadelphia Eagles, along with the paused discussions with New England Patriots , has reignited speculation.

The Kansas City Chiefs need a top wide receiver for the upcoming season. Andy Reid and co's offense failed to create an outside threat last season, despite Patrick Mahomes controlling the field. The offense was inconsistent throughout the season.

Uncertainty over asking price and team's relation with Brown According to analyst Kristopher Knox, there is uncertainty around the Eagles' asking price. "The question is really isn't about whether or when Brown will become available. Rather, the unknown is what Philly will find as an acceptable offer ". The uncertainty could create an opportunity for the Chiefs to restructure their team.

The relationship between Brown and the Eagles raised questions about his future with the team, making it feel that the player will not be there for next season with the Eagles.

“The relationship between the Eagles and Brown is frayed, and the three-time Pro Bowler will turn 29 in June. Last year’s DK Metcalf trade, which was headlined by a second-round pick, is probably a fairer comparison. If another team gets involved, possibly another Super Bowl hopeful, the Eagles will be able to push for more. However, a conditional second-round pick that can become a first, at specific statistical thresholds, might be a best-case scenario for Philadelphia," Knox said.

Multiple teams in contention as receiver demand grows The Patriots appeared as a strong competitor due to Brown’s relationship with the head coach, Mike Vrabel. Moreover, New England needs a proven wide receiver to replace Stefon Diggs. After moving on from Diggs, the team lacks a proven No. 1 option.

Even though Romeo Doubs was added to the team, his unproven skills make Brown an obvious upgrade. While both the Chiefs and Patriots require a spot to fill, the final decision remains with the Eagles. Financial considerations could influence the timing of any decision, potentially extending the decision closer to June 1.

Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official confirmation of a trade involving AJ Brown. The situation remains uncertain, with teams still assessing their options rather than finalizing any agreement.

By Roshan Tony