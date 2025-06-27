Caitlin Clark misses game vs Sparks: How serious is her new injury

The Indiana Fever suffered a hard defeat on Sunday with Caitlin Clark sidelined. Indiana Fever fell 85-75 to the Sparks, missing Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

Clark missed the game with a groin injury she picked up in the win over the Seattle Storm two nights earlier. It came as a big disappointment to the Fever, who were on a roll and were looking forward to sustaining their success. However, the absence of their offensive engine was just too much, as the Los Angeles Sparks outscored the Indiana 35 to 17 in the fourth quarter to win their game.

The Fever announced Clark’s injury on Thursday morning, confirming she would miss the game against Los Angeles. Head coach Stephanie White added that Clark is considered “day-to-day” as she recovers from her second injury this season.

How serious is Caitlin Clark's new injury

The groin strain occurred in the final seconds of Tuesday’s game. With the Fever leading by eight and only 12 seconds on the clock, Clark fell to the court while trying to get free from a defender. That fall may now sideline her for more than just one game.

The former Iowa star had already missed five games earlier in the year with a calf injury and had only recently found her rhythm again. She caught fire from deep, hitting 11 of her first 20 three-point attempts. But over her last three games, she’s struggled, shooting just 1-for-23 from beyond the arc and 13-for-47 (27.7%) overall from the floor.

The Indiana star notched assist totals of nine, 10, and nine in that same span.

“She’ll be fine,” said teammate Lexie Hull, speaking to the Indy Star after the game. “We're not worried about it. She's a great shooter, she's a great player. This happens to every player, every great player. She’ll be fine.”

Notably, Clark had never missed time due to injury until her rookie WNBA season.